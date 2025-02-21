Liv Tyler's expensive dark cherry manicure is too good not to replicate

As we approach spring, pastels tend to become the go-to nail colours - but as Liv Tyler's cherry nails prove, there's simply no match for a dark hue when seeking a chic and elevated look.

With the 2025 nail trends promising everything from milky neutral nails to statement designs (like cat eye nails), the possibilities are endless when selecting a manicure. More so when each season also brings a host of new shades and styles. Sometimes, though, you need a nail colour that transcends all of that and affords versatility and no small amount of luxury. A sheer pink, for instance, or chicer still, a pop of red. The latter is something actor Liv Tyler has embraced but with an added juicy and sultry twist.

So, for those seeking an elevated and timeless manicure - which also just so happens to pair beautifully with 2025's favourite short nails - here's why Tyler's rich cherry nails will no doubt appeal...

Why Liv Tyler's dark cherry nails are perfect for instant luxury

Stepping out for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World on February 11th, Liv Tyler looked effortlessly chic, having paired a black, mesh-sleeved dress with a classic red lip and of course, dark cherry nails.

On the left, Liv Tyler is pictured wearing red lipstick and a black dress, as well as sporting a burgundy manicure at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. On the right, is a close-up of the same picture, focusing on the burgundy nails on her left hand.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Her manicure, which was created by celebrity nail artist, Ashlie Johnson feels so luxe, with the colour sitting somewhere between red and burgundy. She also opted to pair it with a short square nail shape - a style that is proving very popular (and practical) this year. The combination is elevated and, as with all timeless nail designs, will pair just as well with jeans and a T-shirt as it does with a formal, red-carpet dress.

We also love how the dark cherry colour almost bridges the gap between Tyler's black dress and bold red lip - creating cohesion without fully matching or disappearing into the rest of the look.

Recreate Liv Tyler's cherry manicure

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 153 Pompier

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 153 Pompier

RRP: £29

Regarded as one of the most iconic Chanel nail polish shades (alongside the likes of Rouge Noir), Pompier offers a perfect pop of rich cherry-red to your nails, complete with a high-shine finish.

Essie Original Nail Polish, 50 Bordeaux, Dark Red Nail Polish, 13.5 Ml
essie Original Nail Polish in shade 50 Bordeaux

RRP: £8.99

For a slightly darker option, essie's Bordeaux nail polish is perfect for a chic and moody manicure. It's glossy, ultra-affordable and is a favourite among our beauty team.

L'OCCITANE SHEA NAIL AND CUTICLE NOURISHING OIL

L'OCCITANE Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil

RRP: £15.50

No manicure is complete without a drop of cuticle oil on each nail and this one from L'Occitane features 30% shea oil to intensely hydrate and improve the look of weak and brittle nails. It keeps your cuticle smooth too and even comes with a handy brush applicator - for easy, mess-free use.

To recreate this cherry red nail look at home, we suggest opting for the same short nail shape as Tyler's, as this will give a sophisticated but modern feel. Then apply a smoothing base coat - perhaps even one of the best nail strengtheners or something like OPI's Start To Finish polish.

Once dried, go in with two to three layers of your chosen cherry-red nail shade and finish with a glossy top coat. We love NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping top coat (at Amazon), for adding a gel-like gleam.

