Liv Tyler's expensive dark cherry manicure is too good not to replicate
While some are already embracing spring pastels, Liv Tyler is making a strong case for timeless cherry...
As we approach spring, pastels tend to become the go-to nail colours - but as Liv Tyler's cherry nails prove, there's simply no match for a dark hue when seeking a chic and elevated look.
With the 2025 nail trends promising everything from milky neutral nails to statement designs (like cat eye nails), the possibilities are endless when selecting a manicure. More so when each season also brings a host of new shades and styles. Sometimes, though, you need a nail colour that transcends all of that and affords versatility and no small amount of luxury. A sheer pink, for instance, or chicer still, a pop of red. The latter is something actor Liv Tyler has embraced but with an added juicy and sultry twist.
So, for those seeking an elevated and timeless manicure - which also just so happens to pair beautifully with 2025's favourite short nails - here's why Tyler's rich cherry nails will no doubt appeal...
Why Liv Tyler's dark cherry nails are perfect for instant luxury
Stepping out for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World on February 11th, Liv Tyler looked effortlessly chic, having paired a black, mesh-sleeved dress with a classic red lip and of course, dark cherry nails.
Her manicure, which was created by celebrity nail artist, Ashlie Johnson feels so luxe, with the colour sitting somewhere between red and burgundy. She also opted to pair it with a short square nail shape - a style that is proving very popular (and practical) this year. The combination is elevated and, as with all timeless nail designs, will pair just as well with jeans and a T-shirt as it does with a formal, red-carpet dress.
We also love how the dark cherry colour almost bridges the gap between Tyler's black dress and bold red lip - creating cohesion without fully matching or disappearing into the rest of the look.
Recreate Liv Tyler's cherry manicure
RRP: £29
Regarded as one of the most iconic Chanel nail polish shades (alongside the likes of Rouge Noir), Pompier offers a perfect pop of rich cherry-red to your nails, complete with a high-shine finish.
RRP: £8.99
For a slightly darker option, essie's Bordeaux nail polish is perfect for a chic and moody manicure. It's glossy, ultra-affordable and is a favourite among our beauty team.
RRP: £15.50
No manicure is complete without a drop of cuticle oil on each nail and this one from L'Occitane features 30% shea oil to intensely hydrate and improve the look of weak and brittle nails. It keeps your cuticle smooth too and even comes with a handy brush applicator - for easy, mess-free use.
To recreate this cherry red nail look at home, we suggest opting for the same short nail shape as Tyler's, as this will give a sophisticated but modern feel. Then apply a smoothing base coat - perhaps even one of the best nail strengtheners or something like OPI's Start To Finish polish.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Once dried, go in with two to three layers of your chosen cherry-red nail shade and finish with a glossy top coat. We love NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping top coat (at Amazon), for adding a gel-like gleam.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Understated little things that will bring joy to your every day
From making a fancy coffee to playing your favourite song, these little moments of joy will instantly brighten your day
By Anna Paul Published
-
Katie Holmes was way ahead of the curve with her barrel leg jeans and puffer coat combination that's a 2025 must-copy
Katie Holmes has been a fan of barrel leg jeans for years and she once showed how gorgeous they are styled with a cropped puffer coat
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Missing your summer tan? Try Sienna Miller’s answer to a lit-from-within glow without the sun damage
Getting Sienna's glowing, sun-kissed complexion is easier than you think
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Vintage and citrusy, Kate Moss' perfume is like a fine wine and I've smelt it first-hand
According to our beauty writer, Kate Moss' signature scent is as chic as you'd hope it to be...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This nifty 2 minute blow dry trick is set to add the bounce back into your bangs
This easy method will have you waving goodbye to a flat and lifeless fringe
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Short nude nails are the subtle and classy look everyone will be requesting in 2025
Fresh, flattering and perfectly versatile, short nude nails are the timeless manicure you can always request and never regret...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We've found the perfect £15 OPI nail polish to achieve 2025's trendiest manicure
OPI Graffiti Sweetie is already a cult favourite, but thanks to the rise of 'Lavender Milk' nails it's set to be more popular than ever...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These are the exact products behind Ruth Langsford's glowing March cover makeup
The presenter's makeup artist exclusively reveals how she created that radiant complexion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We put this 100-year-old trick to the test, to see whether it actually makes makeup last longer
Rivalling some of the best setting sprays on the market, this century-old trick is the answer to makeup longevity
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's iced chai manicure is the nail trend that complements any skin tone
Love neutral nail shades but want some added shine? J Lo's sparkling champagne manicure is about to become your go-to
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published