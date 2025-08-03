Here's exactly how much sunscreen to use for your face and body, according to the experts

We all know how important wearing sunscreen is. A daily SPF is essential all year round, but knowing how much sunscreen to use for your face and body is as important as picking the right factor.

Unlike us, UV rays don't take a holiday. They're here 100% of the time, every day, whatever the weather. Unfortunately, even when wearing the best facial sunscreen and wearing SPF every day, very few of us are applying the correct amount. This can have a huge impact on the efficacy of our suncream, meaning you're not getting the SPF factor you think you are.

However, there's no need to worry. We're here with two skin experts to explain exactly how much sunscreen to use for your face and body.

How much sunscreen should you use for your face and body?

The recommended amount is approximately a teaspoon for your face and neck, or the 'two-finger' rule can be a helpful and easy guide. Apply a line of suncream along the length of your index and middle fingers and apply this to your face and neck, not forgetting your ears and around your eyes.

In terms of body application, "the 'two finger' rule can also be used for each individual body part, too," explains Dermatologist and Childs Farm Ambassador Dr. Anita Sturnham. "A simpler way is to ‘colour in’ any visible skin so that you can’t see your own skin and then massage in until absorbed." Looking for a specific amount? It's roughly 6-8 tablespoons for the whole body.

Shockingly, "Most people apply only about a quarter of the recommended amount of suncream, yet still believe they’re adequately protected," warns Dr Angela Tewari, Consultant Dermatologist at The Lister Hospital. "This means that SPF 50 suncream often provides only SPF 10-15 protection - applying enough product is crucial to ensure levels of protection are at the correct amount."

How often should we be reapplying suncream?

Now we know how much sunscreen to use for your face and body, another factor to consider is how to reapply sunscreen to make sure the SPF level stays topped up all day.

"The effectiveness of SPF decreases over time, especially with exposure to water and sweat," reveals Tewari. "The lower the SPF and the longer the time since application, the fewer UVB rays will be filtered. Sun cream should be reapplied regularly every two hours to maintain optimal protection, both on the face and the body," she recommends.

If you're in the sea or a pool, you might need to do it more often. Turnham warns, "Sunscreens that are not water-resistant may wash off when exposed to water or sweat, reducing their protective qualities. Even water-resistant formulas require reapplication after swimming or heavy sweating, typically every two hours," she says.

Our favourite SPF for the face and body