Kerry Washington says this nourishing hair mask 'smells like a spa' – and it's super affordable

Kerry Washington is no stranger to red carpet glamour, and we’ll often look to her for A-List hair and makeup inspiration.

From a trend-setting raspberry lip for summer to her forever flawless manicures, such as these statement red nails, we are always more than happy to emulate Washington's beauty looks.

Between attending red carpet events and shooting hits like Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere and The Six Triple Eight, she also has an at-home haircare routine nailed – which is why we were delighted to come across one such hair product that she’s given the green light. Here are all the details you need to know – and where to shop her beauty favorites.

The 'spa-like' hair mask that Kerry Washington loves

So, what is the very best hair mask, according to Washington? The product in question comes from none other than Pattern Beauty. “I really like Pattern’s mask,” she told The Zoe Report in 2022. “First of all, it smells like a spa. [The brand’s founder Tracee Ellis Ross’] stuff is great. And I'm excited to try the new mousse that they just launched!”

Pattern Beauty Treatment Mask View at Ulta Beauty $28 at Nordstrom $28 at Target $28 at Macy's RRP: $28 / £25 The Treatment Mask is a protein-rich treatment designed to both moisturize and strengthen delicate coils and curls, formulated with moringa seed extract and rice water. You simply leave it on for 5–10 minutes and rinse, following with a rich deep conditioner if you want extra nourishment.

As for other products that are mainstays of Kerry’s beauty regime, we’ve been lucky enough to get a few more details of her hair and makeup routines over the years.

In the past, the star has spoken openly about having sensitive skin and eczema and has been a Neutrogena ambassador for over a decade, prioritising things like hydration and sun protection in her skincare routine.

As for specific products? She confirmed to Who What Wear in 2023 that her favorites include the Hydro Boost Cleanser and Hydra Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser with SPF 50.

All duly noted, thank you, Kerry!