Stepping out with the crème de la crème of timeless manicure looks, Kerry Washington has proved that, while pastels and nudes are in for summer, few things beat a pop of scarlet at your fingertips.

While the warmer months are seeing milky nudes and shades of baby pink, coral and aquatic blues lead 2024 nail trends, some styles transcend seasons – from neutral nails to classic reds. The latter has caught our attention here, as Kerry Washington just proved once and for all that red, especially when paired with elegant almond nails, is the little black dress of manicures.

We cannot think of a single setting in which a red nail look would fail to look refined and expensive, no matter which tone you opt for or the nail shape you pair it with. So, if you're seeking a manicure that is both versatile and infinitely classic for summer styling and beyond, here's why Kerry Washington's red almond nails get our vote.

Why Kerry Washington's red mani is such a classic combination that we love

Stepping out on June 9th for the premiere of The Knife during the 2024 Tribeca Festival, Kerry Washington paired a reflective, red tasselled dress with red pointed heels and, of course, a bright cherry-red manicure.

She opted for a longer elegant almond shape, which perfectly complimented her formal attire, adding an extra touch of sophistication. This shape is also a great option if you're looking to make your fingers appear elongated – again nice for a more formal setting.

This red hue is a true signature but, because of its brightness, it's also perfect for the summer months, when you want a pop of colour but not one that you'll feel like changing as soon as the weather shifts.

How to recreate Kerry Washington's red nails

essie Original Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 The budget-friendly nail polish offers the perfect wash of bold, warm red to your talons, complete with a glossy shine. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Cherry Cherie View at John Lewis RRP: £16.50 This oxygenated nail polish allows moisture to still penetrate your nails without compromising on the colour – which, in this case, is a pop of cherry red. Manucurist Huile Verte View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 To keep your nails and cuticles healthy, a nourishing oil like this one from Manucurist – which is infused with sweet almond and walnut oil – is a must.

No red manicure is complete without a high-shine finish, so we would recommend investing in and applying a clear, glossy top coat over the top of your cherry red nail polish – like this top coat from OPI.

To achieve Kerry Washington's sleek almond nail shape, a high-quality nail file is also a must, as is a cuticle oil for a polished, salon-worthy and healthy-looking finish.