Jennifer Aniston's red carpet hair proves how a small switch makes a big impact

Supplying us with yet another hairstyle that is equal parts elevated and low-maintenance, Jennifer Aniston's side-swept look from the 2024 Emmys is top of our list to recreate this season...

While the autumn haircut trends have offered a plethora of new and bold styles to consider - like the laser cut bob - a few timeless favourites have also crept back in, namely feathered layers and side partings. Both of which, Jennifer Aniston just so happened to style to perfection at the Emmys. Indeed, The Morning Show star took to the red carpet wearing a pearl-embellished dress, complemented effortlessly with an equally shiny and sleek side-swept hair look. The likes of which we can also see pairing beautifully with our trench coats and scarves this season.

So, if you have a similar hair length to Aniston's or are perhaps seeking a fun way to update your bob haircut, here's how to achieve the actor's versatile, side-parted look...

Why Jennifer Aniston's side-swept Cali hairstyle is our go-to for autumn

Appearing at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15th, Jennifer Aniston looked the picture of elegance, pairing a pearl-covered Oscar de la Renta gown with a bouncy, side-parted hair look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Described as "California girl effortless," by celebrity hairstylist, Chris McMillan, Aniston's long, layered hair was parted at the side, allowing her to sweep it over one shoulder - for an elevated but uncomplicated look. Her strands were gently tousled and boasted a reflective and oh-so-healthy shine.

The beauty of this sort of hairstyle is its ease and versatility. It works on everything from short, jaw-length hair to ultra-long strands and pairs with both formal and everyday attire - as Aniston demonstrates. It also offers an easy alternative to the (very much de rigueur) middle parting, especially if you're desperate for a change but aren't confident in your hair styling skills.

How to recreate Jennifer Aniston's side-swept look

To recreate Aniston's look, shine is key, so we recommend investing in a hair gloss or a lasting treatment spray - like Color Wow's Dream Coat, which works to smooth and protect your lengths for up to three shampoos.

As for the styling, simply part your hair when wet and blow-dry, as this will help to lock any stubborn strands in place. It really is that easy. We would also suggest using one of the best hair dryer brushes (especially if you have layers like Aniston), as this will help to smooth and straighten your hair, whilst also adding some flattering bounce and body. Then, lock your look in place with hairspray.