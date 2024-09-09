We've just discovered the ultimate DIY gloss for frazzled hair

Want to say goodbye to dull, lifeless locks and unlock silky smooth strands? Step right this way...

Offering to nourish, smooth and boost the shine of your hair in just five minutes, Living Proof's new in-shower hair gloss is the answer to glossy, healthy-looking hair...

If you spent your summer - or at least some of it - in the sun, you might be in the market for the best hair treatment to revive your strands. That could mean using one of the best hair masks or an ultra-nourishing conditioner. Brittleness, breakage and fading colour are just a few of the damaging after-effects that the sun, salt water and exposure to chlorine can have on your tresses.

If those issues sound all too relatable then look no further, as Living Proof has just debuted a brand new hair gloss - and it's the answer to bringing life back into your locks...

Why a hair gloss is an essential for dry and damaged hair

When it comes to hair care, you may be someone whose bathroom cabinets are littered with countless hair products or, on the contrary, perhaps you stick to your trusted go-to shampoo and conditioner. Either way, the one thing we all have in common is that we want the products in our arsenal to actually work.

Well, Living Proof's latest invention does just that. Wave goodbye to frazzled, damaged and dry hair as this clever formula, equipped with light-enhancing technology, works to nourish, brighten and smooth your locks for a high-shine glossy finish.

RRP: £30

Transform dull and lifeless strands into brighter, glossy locks with Living Proof's brand-new hair gloss. This innovative in-shower treatment boasts a cream, silicone-free formula resembling that of your typical conditioner. However, this works to seal your hair cuticles to help smooth the surface of your locks and uses light-enhancing technology to leave a brighter finish. Say hello to smoother, shinier and more vibrant hair - with results that last up to three washes.

What does a hair gloss do?

If you're wondering what to know before getting a hair gloss, you're not alone. In essence, a hair gloss is a deeply conditioning treatment, either applied at a salon or at home. Glosses encourage shiny and healthy-looking locks, whilst taming frizz, reducing split ends and helping to combat the effects of sun damage such as brassiness. They can also often include a wash of semi-permanent colour to boost the vibrancy of your hair.

Although gloss may not be seen as a necessity in your haircare arsenal, it's certainly a worthwhile investment if your strands are on the drier and damaged side, if you colour your hair often, or simply want to unlock a glossy mane.

How to use Living Proof's Hair Gloss

Nobody wants any extra faff when it comes to hair care products, but thankfully, Living Proof's Hair Gloss is super easy to use. Simply complete your go-to hair-washing routine, before removing excess water and slathering the gloss throughout your strands, from root to tip.

Unlike most hair treatments, which often require being left on for upwards of 10 minutes, this product only needs five minutes to work its magic before rinsing - which is incredibly convenient, especially when applying in the shower. For my oil-prone hair, I found it best to opt for a lighter application towards the roots, with more product applied towards the ends to target any knottiness. The result? Several days of glass-like shine that garnered several compliments. Not bad for a five-minute fix!

