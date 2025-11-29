Should you use a curling tong or a wand to style your hair? An expert stylist explains all

There's a lot of confusion around curling tongs vs curling wands. Not least because many people don't realise they are different tools.

Whether you regularly style with your best hair curler, or you're keen to start using one but don't know where to start, a little bit of knowledge goes a long way in picking between these two devices.

I should know. As a beauty editor who tries countless hair tools (and who puts a wave in my hair for pretty much every night out), I've picked up on several small but crucial distinctions between a wand and a tong that can make all the difference when styling.

Curling tong vs curling wand: an expert stylist breaks it down

Weighing up curling tongs vs curling wands is, like anything hair tool-related, a technical business that can get confusing. So I've tried, tested, and photographed the styles a curling tong, conical, and cylindrical wand can create, as well as asking Ronnie Berg, Stylist at Nicola Clarke Salon, to help explain the key differences between these tools.

What is a curling wand?

"A wand typically has no clamp, so it is easier for at-home use," explains Ronnie. "You can wrap the hair with no fiddly clip to deal with in the process - perfect if you want a loose beachy curl or wave without fuss, and for beginners."

She breaks down the types of wands:

Cylinder: "This standard shape of a wand is great if you want to keep the wave the same shape throughout."

"Good if you want less of a wave at the top, smoother volume, and a more defined wave at the bottom."

My hair, with each half styled by different wand attachments of the MD London Curl (left) irregular, beachy curls with the reverse cone wand, and (right) a uniform large wave with the 32mm cylinder wand (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

What is a curling tong?

"These usually have a clamp, allowing for more diverse looks," explains Ronnie, "but require some practice to get used to, if you have never used them before." The looks you can create include:

Faux bouncy blow-dry: "By wrapping the ends in and curling up and holding."

"By wrapping the ends in and curling up and holding." Loose beach waves: "By just wrapping."

"By just wrapping." Mermaid textured waves: "Using the clamp to twist the hair down into more waves."

My hair styled into beach waves with the ghd Chronos Curve Classic tong (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Versatility is one of the main pros of using a curling tong vs a curling wand; however, this tool is not without downsides.

"If used incorrectly, it can leave undesired dents in the hair," explains Ronnie, who adds that "there is more direct heat than wrapping hair around a wand."

Which suits my hair type?

Ronnie recommends using a wand if your hair "easily creates waves and curls with a heated tool or is easily mouldable. Fine hair that just needs a quick kink to the hair: you can just wrap and go."

Tongs, on the other hand, are recommended for "hair that requires a bit more effort. Textured or frizzier hair can benefit from the clamp, as it can smooth and wave by twisting down through the clamp into a wave."

Should you use each tool differently?

Although both work in similar ways, Ronnie explains that there are some key differences in how to curl your hair with a wand versus a tong:

Wands: "You can be more freehand with the hair you pick up to wave - it doesn’t have to be sectioned off, you can grab a section and be more random."

"You can be more freehand with the hair you pick up to wave - it doesn’t have to be sectioned off, you can grab a section and be more random." Tongs: "With a tong, you probably want to work with the hair in sections if you decide to use the clamp, because it can get tangly and messy really quickly. So I’d definitely say you want to have more control when using a tong."

Whichever one you use, one golden rule is always worth bearing in mind for your hair's health. "I would definitely adjust the temperature to a lower setting at home because it will take longer than when a professional does your hair," advises Ronnie, "you want to give yourself leeway to get the effect with the least amount of damage."