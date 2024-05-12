Zoe Saldaña's chic occasion nails prove the power of timeless minimalist styles

Proving that you can never go wrong with a vetted classic, Zoe Saldaña's nails offer the sort of elevated elegance that never goes out of style - and naturally, we're recreating them as a matter of urgency...

While vibrant pastels and modern iterations of French tip nails (like pink French tips, to name just one) have been topping the 2024 nail trends lately, some classic manicures never seem to budge from the list of favourites, no matter the year or season. Neutral nails certainly fall into this category and when paired with a neat and understated 'squoval' shape, they're unbeatable for a sophisticated look - a point proven by Zoe Saldaña.

The actor stepped onto the Met Gala 2024 red carpet (although it was technically cream this year) in a gorgeous beige, half-sheer gown paired with a nail look we simply can't shake...

Why Zoe Saldaña's nails are our new go-to for both occasion and everyday

If you're a lover of minimalistic manicures, Saldaña has offered up another reference to add to your collection at the Met Gala on May 6th, as she debuted short, squoval nails, painted in a milky cream shade - akin to trendy 'Bubble Bath nails.'

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Angela Weiss / AFP | Dia Dipasupil)

The creamy manicure perfectly complimented the star's delicate Chloe gown, managing to both elevate and blend in alongside the rest of her attire - proving that simplicity is often the best policy when trying to achieve a chic and expensive-looking finish.

As mentioned, Saldaña opted for a short, squoval-style nail shape, which afforded a very polished finish and the best part is, it's such an easy manicure to master and recreate at home...

How to recreate Zoe Saldaña's occasion nails

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade "Almond" View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50 This muted almond shade is the perfect signature and thanks to its oxygenated formula it allows moisture to still penetrate and nourish your nails - whilst also delivering a subtle and flawless finish. OPI Nail Lacquer in shade "Bubble Bath" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 If you want to combine subtle with summer, this creamy pink-nude is another alternative and will offer a similarly clean and elegant look. Editor's pick Manucurist Huile Verte View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 For a professional finish and hydrated fingertips, a cuticle oil is a must-have in your nailcare arsenal.

This subtle nail look is perfect for both every day and for an occasion (a wedding, for instance) because it's versatile and clean - plus this creamy hue can be adapted to any nail shape, including ever-elegant almond nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To achieve a similar polished finish, file your nails to your desired length and style (we'd recommend rounded and short, like Saldaña's) and be sure to maintain your cuticle. Then, apply a base coat before following up with two to three coats of your milky cream, white or pink. A good trick to achieve more of a sheer finish is to mix your chosen colour with a clear polish.

To finish, apply a clear glossy top coat and once dry, add a dot of cuticle oil to the base of each nail.