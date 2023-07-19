Victoria Beckham reveals must-have summer product for looking 'kissed by the sun' in all the right places and it's gorgeous

Victoria Beckham has revealed the summer blush essential she relies on for getting a seriously gorgeous sun-kissed glow and we're obsessed with the results.

When it comes to achieving a glowing summer complexion, the likes of a natural fake tan, your favourite bronzer or a radiant highlighter can be your best friend.

For beauty icon Victoria, it's a dewy cream blush that she fames for giving her the most gorgeous, rich sun-kissed colour, with the fashion mogul having shared a video with evidence that the product's pay off speaks for itself.

Cheeky Posh Cream Blush, £36 ($39) | Victoria Beckham Beauty The power of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh blush has been displayed by VB herself and the results speak for themselves. We need Rollerskate in our beauty stash for summer!

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick in Proud Pink, £23 ($29) | ASOS The Huda Beauty creamy Cheeky Tint Blush Stick is another powerful cream blush option. For a little less than Victoria's, the Huda stick provides the same flushed, glowy look on the skin for summer.

Taking to Instagram, 49-year-old Victoria showed off the Cheeky Posh cream blush from her very own beauty range, displaying the incredible results that the hydrating colour stick in the shade Rollerskate gives with just a few strokes.

Victoria explained that she had placed the product strategically on the apples of her cheeks, the tip of her nose and on her chin, praising the bright yet subtle pink shade for giving a "flushed and "natural, sun-kissed look".

Advising blush lovers to use the stick "sparingly", Victoria added that the product has serious lasting power, saying, "It's super subtle but really gorgeous for this time of the year."

Comparing one side of her face without the blush to the glowing side of her features enhanced by the stick, the former Spice Girls icon reiterated how vital it is to place the product "where the sun would naturally kiss you" as she blended the colour in with her fingers.

Captioning the upload, Victoria wrote, "Fake your sun-kissed look!! I’m loving my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush in Rollerskate… It’s the perfect shade for everyone this summer. And don’t be afraid of some colour!!"

The Cheeky Posh blush stick is priced at £36 and is available in seven shades, including pretty pink Rollerskate, said to be "uniquely developed to flatter all complexions".

The ultra creamy and blendable formula boasts a "velvety texture" with a "skin-softening finish" and "all day wear", promising to melt into makeup to provide a smooth and velvety look. We want every shade!