Victoria Beckham's pink pedicure toes the line between subtle and perfectly spring-ready

Though the thought of baring one's toes to the elements right now is shudder-inducing, Victoria Beckham's chic spring pedicure might just send us scampering to the salon...

Unlike manicures, which many of us refresh every few weeks with the latest and greatest 2025 nail trends, our toes can be somewhat overlooked until the summer months. As timeless pedicure colours teach us though, pampered toes (and foot care, in general) can and should be a year-round concern. After all, you never know if an occasion might arise when your toes need to make an appearance. We do concede that winter doesn't exactly inspire us to de-sock, but with spring on the horizon, it's a good opportunity to get your next appointment booked. Especially now that Victoria Beckham has supplied us with the perfect colour to request.

Adding a pastel twist to one of our favourite neutral pedicure colours, Victoria Beckham's look is so versatile - and just so happens to be a trending manicure shade too. Making it all the more apt for your first pedi of the year...

Why Victoria Beckham's spring pedicure colour needs to be yours

Donning a pair of see-through heels on January 30th, for the launch of husband, David Beckham's Boss One campaign, Victoria Beckham debuted a pastel pink pedicure.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

The petal pink shade is subtle but still offers a pop of cool-toned, pastel colour, which seems so fitting for the end of winter and early spring months - when there's a chill to the air but the days are brighter. Like Beckham, you might feel inclined to wear a pair of heels out one evening and this sort of milky pink shade will complement any outfit and setting if you do.

Again, this colour is ideal if you're just looking to refresh your toes, without necessarily wanting to show them, but is unfailing chic on the off chance that you do. Being a timeless shade, it's also perfect for your summertime mani or if you just want a versatile, signature shade. Beckham frequently wears this very same sheer pink shade on her nails too - even in the winter months.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's pedicure at home

Elevate essie Nail Polish in shade 13 Mademoiselle View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 This essie nail polish offers the perfect cool, pastel pink to the nails and looks to be a close match to Victoria Beckham's. Exfoliate Cowshed Revive Foot Scrub View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24 This foot scrub features black volcanic sand to buff away dry skin and smooth the soles of your feet, while its blend of avocado oil, aloe vera and essential oils (including grapefruit, clary sage and rosemary) hydrate and revive the skin - and leaves a lovely herbal scent behind. Hydrate L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream View at Amazon $30 at Amazon RRP: £23 For dry soles, L'Occitane's foot cream boasts 15% shea butter to intensely hydrate your feet and ward off rough skin. It's lightweight and fast-absorbing - ideal for applying at the end of your pedicure.

If you're looking to give yourself a little at-home pedicure, a pink sheer nail polish is a must for recreating Victoria Beckham's look. Begin by applying a base coat (like OPI's Start to Finish), followed by two to three coats of your chosen pastel pink - OPI's Bubble Bath or essie's Mademoiselle shade get our vote.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also recommend prepping your feet for a pedicure with a foot scrub, before finishing your treatment with a nourishing foot cream - to ward off dry and peeling skin.