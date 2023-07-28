Trinny Woodall reveals her biggest 'beauty mistakes' from fake tan to sun damage as she gets honest about the 'tweaks' she's had done

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Trinny Woodall has opened up about her biggest beauty 'mistakes' from over the years in the latest issue of woman&home.

Despite being one of the UK's most iconic fashion experts and having built a makeup empire with her Trinny London beauty range, Trinny Woodall has, like all of us, suffered her fair share of beauty mishaps in the past.

Featuring on the cover of woman&home's September issue, which is on shelves now, Trinny, 59, admitted that being overgenerous with fake tanning products because of acne and failing to protect her skin from the sun's rays aren't what she considers to be her finest of beauty moments.

(Image credit: Dan Kennedy/woman&home)

"I made so many beauty mistakes when I was younger. When I had bad acne, I compensated by wearing a lot of fake tan. I went in the sun too, so I had sun damage," Trinny said.

And when it comes to tweakments, she's not one to keep things a secret, saying she thinks it's important to be honest about her beauty enhancements and praising the likes of Botox and fillers for giving her skin and facial structure a subtle boost.

"You have to be open about what tweaks you’ve had done. I have Botox twice a year," Trinny explained, adding, "I’ve had a CO2 laser for my acne scarring and sun damage, and some filler in my temple because when you get older, you can look skeletal."



A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome) A photo posted by on

But injectables aren't the only secret to her fresh-faced look. Trinny revealed that, for her, it's about tackling the signs of aging before they start to appear and ensuring that her skincare routine is full of great products that keep her skin texture and complexion revived.

"I think it’s about balancing what will help you not develop more lines, versus texture of skin and keeping up a good skincare regime," she added.

Sharing an insight into what's in her own must-have skincare stash, Trinny advised that keeping things simple but effective is best, "Everyone should follow five basic skincare steps, including cleansing and moisturising. Clean your skin, exfoliate with a liquid exfoliant – I love my Trinny London exfoliants. Use an antioxidant, a retinoid and SPF."

Read Trinny's full cover story in the new issue of woman&home, available to buy now!