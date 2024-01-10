The ultra lengthening mascara Helen Mirren wore on the Golden Globes red carpet is £7 on Amazon

According to Helen Mirren's makeup artist, her look from the night of the Golden Globes is super affordable - especially her mascara, which only costs £7.

Dame Helen looked incredible when she stepped out on the Golden Globes red carpet in a statement periwinkle gown and cape, wearing her hair in a sleek, side-parted low bun and sporting a radiant makeup look with a berry toned lip and one of the best mascaras for short lashes that we've ever tried.

Jo Strettle was the makeup artist behind Helen's glam look for the Golden Globes. She has since revealed that she used all L'Oreal products to achieve her glowing complexion and makeup.

Using classic L'Oreal products like the Age Perfect Creamy Powder Foundation and the Infallible Never Fail Original Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner, she kept things fairly natural, emphasising she only used a light dusting of most products to achieve the look.

One product in particular that she stressed the power of is the L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara - one of the best mascaras out there for its lengthening abilities, and a classic pick at that.

"I curled the lashes and added Telescopic Lift Mascara on the top lashes," she noted. The liner used on Helen's lips for the Golden Globes look was the L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner in the berry shade, Lasting Plum.

"I curled the lashes and added Telescopic Lift Mascara on the top lashes," she noted. She also says that she used the original Telescopic Mascara on the bottom lashes for a full lash effect.

Luckily, L'Oreal products are clearly not only extremely effective, but they're also relatively affordable, with the mascara Helen Mirren wore on the Golden Globes red carpet coming in at just £7.

This mascara is a tried and true classic - in fact L'Oreal Telescopic Mascaras have been on the beauty market since 2013. Their new version of the product, the Telescopic Lift, just came out in 2023 and boasts new technology that upgrades the original formula. The Telescopic Lift mascara even broke the internet last year when it came out, with some saying that this mascara "literally changed their life."

No wonder Helen Mirren chose it for her big night.