Meghan Markle's £17 makeup bag essential for flawless foundation coverage

Meghan Markle once shared her love for a bargain £17 makeup essential that is the answer to her flawless foundation coverage.

From Meghan Markle's hair to her philanthropy, style, and confidence, there are many things we admire about the Duchess of Sussex. She's also known for her fabulously flawless complexion, which glows whether she's out running errands in California, or attending a formal event with Prince Harry.

Luckily for us, before becoming a royal, the Duchess actually revealed one of the tricks to her impeccable foundation, and seemingly ended the age-old foundation brush v sponge debate. She explained that she loves using the cult beauty tool - Beautyblender.

The Beautyblender is a simple but oh-so effective makeup sponge that is loved by makeup fans around the world for its ability to achieve the ultimate foundation application.

Long before her marriage to Prince Harry, and her time as a working royal, Meghan confessed told Birchbox that she uses the nifty pink sponge religiously, for a blemish-free but natural-looking complexion.

She revealed, "Only apply foundation to the spots you need it and spread it with a Beautyblender Original."

Sharing how she uses the sponge to emphasise her naturally gorgeous complexion, the former Suits said, "I never want to cover my freckles, so I’ll just do a ‘wash’ of foundation in certain sections, instead of over the entire face."

The Beautyblender is ideal for applying natural makeup looks to full-coverage glam. if you want to simply cover a few 'problem' areas, your blender will allow you to effortlessly blend foundation. Or, if you want to go for a full face of makeup, it can also help you to blend, contour, and cover to your heart's content. Using some of the best foundation brushes in tandem will also help to create an expert look.

The Beautyblender is designed to be used wet - in fact, this is the key to achieving that dewy make-up look we all envy. All you need to do is run it under the tap, squeeze out the excess water, and then apply your product to either your face or to the blender itself, and dab on.

And don't panic if your sponge expands in size when you get it wet for the first time, it should generally increase to twice its original size.

Meghan is known to prefer a natural make-up look despite going for a more dramatic look for various high-profile events, day-to-day, the 41-year-old tends to opt for sleek, understated make-up that highlights her natural features.

In fact, her former make-up artist Lydia F. Sellers revealed to Refinery29 back in 2018, "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.'

"It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on."