Sofía Vergara just ditched her go-to neutral nails for this chic plum-wine shade

Though often favouring milky whites and pinks, Sofía Vergara has officially jumped on the dark nail trend with this luxe, easy-to-wear burgundy hue...

Sofia Vergara is pictured with her brunette hair in loose, glossy waves whilst at the &quot;America&#039;s Got Talent&quot; Season 19 Finale Performances Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California/ in a pink watercolour paint style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Offering a chic and juicy twist on autumn's trendiest hue, Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails are the look to request if you want to ooze sophistication this season.

If you're yet to verse yourself in the most popular autumn nail designs, burgundy is undoubtedly among the must-wear shades this year, thanks to the classy and expensive feel it brings to every nail shape and length. Currently topping the short autumn nail trends, it remains a timeless colour – not unlike your favourite neutral nails.

That said, we're always open to a slight update, especially when it comes with a cute name; with their rich, purple undertone, Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails offer just that. Swapping her signature milky pink nails for this rich hue, this is one of our favourite looks yet...

Why we're dashing to request Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails

From brownish cabernet to the iconic Rouge Noir (a popular Chanel nail polish shade, if you didn't know), burgundies always make chic and expensive-looking picks – especially in the autumn and winter months when dark nail trends reign supreme. This opinion is clearly shared by Sofía Vergara, who swapped her more understated, milky white manicure for a hue that we can only describe as "plum wine."

On the left, Sofía Vergara is seen wearing a black outfit and carrying a burgundy YSL bag, with a similar shade of burgundy or 'plum wine' polish on her nails, on October 11, 2024 in New York City. On the right, you can see a close-up of her hand from the same picture, to give a clearer look at her burgundy manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Stepping out on the 11th of October, Vergara adorned her almond nails with a rich, purple-burgundy polish that perfectly matched her YSL clutch bag (a great styling tip to keep in mind when styling your own burgundy manicure). The hue is warm and almost spicy, reminiscent of last year's popular mulled wine nails tend, making this look perfect for both autumn and winter wear.

Despite being a bolder colour compared to neutral nails, this manicure still feels very versatile and has a subtle side to it – especially when worn with similarly dark clothing. In fact, you may get along better with this deep tone if you find bright or classic reds a tad too much of a statement.

How to recreate Sofía Vergara's nails

essie Nail Polish in 44 Bahama Mama
essie Nail Polish in 44 Bahama Mama

RRP: £8.99

If you're already a fan of essie's Bordeaux nail polish, this shade is a perfect option for you. It has a rich, purple wine-like hue that is a close match to Vergara's manicure.

Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Noirberry
Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Noirberry

RRP: £16.50

For a darker manicure, opt for this chic Noirberry shade. Nailberry's L'Oxygene range is also popular as the formulas are oxygenated, allowing moisture to penetrate your natural nail beneath.

Nails.INC Plant Power in Flex My Complex
Nails.INC Plant Power in Flex My Complex

RRP: £9

This colour will really yield that plum wine-like finish. It's rich, sophisticated, priced under £10 and ideal for autumn.

As for recreating Vergara's manicure, while she has longer almond nails, this shade looks equally chic on squoval and shorter square nails. We would also recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as a base coat, then two to three coats of your chosen plum-wine shade. As a final flourish, top your colour with a clear, glossy top coat to ward off chips and boost shine.

If you're heading to the salon (rather than going DIY), simply request your chosen nail shape and length, then select a burgundy polish with a slightly purple undertone.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

