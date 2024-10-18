Sofía Vergara just ditched her go-to neutral nails for this chic plum-wine shade

Offering a chic and juicy twist on autumn's trendiest hue, Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails are the look to request if you want to ooze sophistication this season.

If you're yet to verse yourself in the most popular autumn nail designs, burgundy is undoubtedly among the must-wear shades this year, thanks to the classy and expensive feel it brings to every nail shape and length. Currently topping the short autumn nail trends, it remains a timeless colour – not unlike your favourite neutral nails.

That said, we're always open to a slight update, especially when it comes with a cute name; with their rich, purple undertone, Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails offer just that. Swapping her signature milky pink nails for this rich hue, this is one of our favourite looks yet...

Why we're dashing to request Sofía Vergara's plum wine nails

From brownish cabernet to the iconic Rouge Noir (a popular Chanel nail polish shade, if you didn't know), burgundies always make chic and expensive-looking picks – especially in the autumn and winter months when dark nail trends reign supreme. This opinion is clearly shared by Sofía Vergara, who swapped her more understated, milky white manicure for a hue that we can only describe as "plum wine."

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Stepping out on the 11th of October, Vergara adorned her almond nails with a rich, purple-burgundy polish that perfectly matched her YSL clutch bag (a great styling tip to keep in mind when styling your own burgundy manicure). The hue is warm and almost spicy, reminiscent of last year's popular mulled wine nails tend, making this look perfect for both autumn and winter wear.

Despite being a bolder colour compared to neutral nails, this manicure still feels very versatile and has a subtle side to it – especially when worn with similarly dark clothing. In fact, you may get along better with this deep tone if you find bright or classic reds a tad too much of a statement.

How to recreate Sofía Vergara's nails

essie Nail Polish in 44 Bahama Mama View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 If you're already a fan of essie's Bordeaux nail polish, this shade is a perfect option for you. It has a rich, purple wine-like hue that is a close match to Vergara's manicure. Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Noirberry View at Look Fantastic $21 at Amazon RRP: £16.50 For a darker manicure, opt for this chic Noirberry shade. Nailberry's L'Oxygene range is also popular as the formulas are oxygenated, allowing moisture to penetrate your natural nail beneath. Nails.INC Plant Power in Flex My Complex View at Amazon RRP: £9 This colour will really yield that plum wine-like finish. It's rich, sophisticated, priced under £10 and ideal for autumn.

As for recreating Vergara's manicure, while she has longer almond nails, this shade looks equally chic on squoval and shorter square nails. We would also recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as a base coat, then two to three coats of your chosen plum-wine shade. As a final flourish, top your colour with a clear, glossy top coat to ward off chips and boost shine.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're heading to the salon (rather than going DIY), simply request your chosen nail shape and length, then select a burgundy polish with a slightly purple undertone.