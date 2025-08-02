We've scouted out the exact lengthening mascara Sarah Jessica Parker wears in And Just Like That

While Carrie Bradshaw is known for her bold outfits and long, wavy blonde hair, it's her eyelashes that have been catching our attention in And Just Like That. So naturally, we've done some sleuthing to uncover the exact mascara Sarah Jessica Parker is wearing whilst strutting the streets of NYC.

When it comes to the best mascaras, the sheer variety of formulas can be dizzying. Some pack on tint and volume (for dramatic flutterers), others are waterproof, and of course, there is an array of best mascaras for short lashes that elongate. With so much choice, it's helpful to turn to a formula that is tried and true. For this, we love a celebrity recommendation - none more so than a product that has also proven itself on-screen.

So imagine our delight when we learned of the exact mascara Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly wore in HBO Max's And Just Like That (and to the press surrounding it), and just how accessible it is...

The $26 mascara Sarah Jessica Parker wore in And Just Like That

As mentioned, Carrie Bradshaw - one of Sarah Jessica Parker's most iconic roles - is synonymous with her wardrobe in Sex And The City, and while she still is in the spin-off series, And Just Like That (now in its third season), her makeup has been just as eye-catching - both on-screen and at the premieres.

Thus, when the star's personal makeup artist, Elaine Offers Woulard, revealed that she used Merit Beauty products to create Carrie's look in the first two seasons - as well as for the second season's premiere - we were all ears.

Or perhaps we should say eyes, as Woulard listed them all in an Instagram Carousel, including the mascara Sarah Jessica Parker wore (which just so happened to be our beauty editor's favorite tubing mascara to boot)

Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara View at Sephora RRP: $26/£23 With several Merit Beauty products lining our makeup bags, we weren't at all surprised that this mascara is MUA-approved. The formula is buildable, lengthening and infused with conditioning ingredients like vitamin B5, olive oil esters and fatty acids, making it such an effective and reliable option for everyday.

"I used Merit products for the first and second season of 'And Just Like That.' The elegant and natural finishes were perfect for Carrie Bradshaw," wrote Woulard.

Alongside Merit's best-seller blush balm was Merit's Clean Lash Lengthening mascara, which boasts tubing technology to wrap, lengthen and define the lashes.

It's formulated with fatty acids, olive oil esters and vitamin B5 to condition and add shine to your lashes while you wear it, plus its thin brush allows you to really coat and separate each lash - for a full and feathered look.