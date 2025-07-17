Salma Hayek swears by this Victoria Beckham eyeshadow for a 'sexy and very easy' look

If you're looking to spice up your makeup but aren't confident applying eyeshadow, Salma Hayek has the easiest routine to follow for sexy and sultry eyes - and she even has a trick for adding extra 'wow' factor.

As with finding the perfect best long-lasting lipstick and best eyeliner style for your eye shape, having a simple but effective eyeshadow look in your wheelhouse can be very transformative. But with so many shades and formulas to choose from, be it palettes to creamy shimmers, it can be hard to know what to go for. Especially if application, and all the buffing and blending that comes with it, isn't your forte.

Thankfully, Salma Hayek Pinault might have the answer for you, as she swears by this best-selling eyeshadow stick for a "sexy and very easy" look, and even shows us how to build upon and modify it, for extra oomph.

The easy and sexy eyeshadow stick Salma Hayek always reaches for

Eyeshadow, while potentially daunting, offers limitless opportunities. Though the best mascaras and foundations are often classed as reliable mainstays, eyeshadow offers a versatility that other products don't. A stick or crayon eyeshadow can double as a smoky eyeliner or a simple all-over colour, while a matte and shimmer palette offers an array of combinations.

If you're looking for ease, Hayek's everyday makeup routine is a wealth of intel. Sharing her go-to products and tricks in a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets YouTube series, Hayek explained that she doesn't want to look too over-produced and so favours effortless makeup.

"I want to do makeup that looks practical and fast," she said, and one product in her kit that accomplishes both? The Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear stick.

Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Eyeshadow Stick View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 Available in 10 flattering matte and shimmer shades, this eyeshadow stick offers a chic look in seconds. It blends easily (as Hayek proves), is buildable and long-wearing, making it quite the reliable staple in your makeup bag. Several members of our beauty team are also fans of this crayon-like shadow, having touted it as one of the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products of all time.

In the video, she applies the crayon along her upper lash line, before blending up and all over her lid. "I love them because they just have the perfect shimmer," as well as offering a buildable and long-wearing tint.

"I find them very sexy and very easy to put on," Hayek says, adding that she finds they blend better with her finger, as opposed to a brush.

As we can see, the warm brown shade Hayek applies is perfect on its own, for those seeking a chic and minimalistic look. If you want to enhance it, perhaps for an event or party, she also applies a brown eyeliner closer to her upper lash line (the Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eye Liner Pencil, to be exact), followed by a gold shimmer eyeshadow stick, which she traces along her lower lashes.

Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo in Shade 04-Brun Captivant View at John Lewis RRP: £26 Hayek uses what we think is a gold Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow stick on her lower lash line, but alas, it doesn't seem to be available. However, this shimmer eyeshadow from Lancôme is a lovely alternative, and comes in a variety of shades. Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe Multi-Finish Palette in Shade Bordeaux View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £71 For extra 'wow,' Hayek then tops her Eyewear with the shimmer shade from the Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeshadow palette. Aside from the gorgeous wine-like shimmer, the palette also features three other shades, all of which can be used on their own or blended to create a smoky eye. Armani Vertigo Lift Mascara View at Look Fantastic $16 at Nordstrom $16 at Sephora RRP: £29 If you're in the market for a new everyday mascara, this one from Armani has Hayek's seal of approval. It's pigmented and offers weightless volume and length in just a few strokes.

For extra 'wow,' Hayek also applies a shimmer shade on the centre of her eyelid - this time using a fluffy brush - and blends it out and up into the crease, followed by her favourite Armani mascara.

Then, for an extra final touch, she dabs on the Victoria Beckham cream highlighter over top, as this adds, "je ne sais quoi, but it’s still not too bright, so that it gives you this mysterious look." And who doesn't love an element of mystery?