Pamela Anderson swears by this concealer that’s currently on sale

Fresh off the debut of her new book and Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson shares some beauty knowledge that we’ll gladly follow through with considering some of her favorite products are currently on sale.

Chatting with British Vogue for her own In the Bag video about her go-to makeup finds, including the best concealers out there, Pamela revealed her devotion to the brand Ilia, specifically mentioning the Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer as a must-have.

"The first object is concealer, Ilia," the 55-year-old says in the clip as she goes through the contents of her Stella McCartney crossbody bag. "It's good."

(opens in new tab) True Skin Serum Concealer ($32 (opens in new tab)) | Ilia The clean, medium-coverage concealer boasts amazing skincare benefits and is also vegan, cruelty-, silicone-, fragrance- and oil-free. It comes in 20 different shades.

The product comes in 20 different shades for $32 each but some of the hues are currently on sale for $24-$30 - so you might want to grab yours ASAP.

The clean, vegan, silicone-, fragrance-, cruelty- and oil-free concealer will seamlessly blend into your skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles and blemishes all around. Bonus points: the product boasts vitamin C, which will help improve your skin over time.

But Pamela’s beauty-related tips don’t stop here. In a new interview with ELLE.com (opens in new tab), the star, who recently bared all in defiant nude photoshoot as she opened up on surviving Hollywood, discusses the importance of staying hydrated all throughout the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Moisture is the best anti-aging trick," Pamela says to the outlet. "I use a humidifier in dry climates, and a healthy rose water spray is the perfect toner and pick-me-up. I keep mine in the fridge and use it every time I open the door."

Believe it or not, though, Pamela generally embraces all things simple when it comes to her routine.

"I don’t exfoliate often; I allow my skin to do its thing," she says. "Skincare is nothing new. I love to use common-sense remedies, nothing fancy. I’m a lover of old wives’ tales, history, and the potions and beauty oils of ancient goddesses."

Pamela has been in the spotlight recently, following the release of her much-anticipated Netflix documentary and "empowering" memoir, which caused her to gain 25 pounds.

Since both debuts, the former Baywatch star has gone on the record about all sorts of subjects, even opening up on the "hardest, lowest and most difficult point" of her life: her divorce from ex-husband Tommy Lee.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life," she writes in her memoir. "I was crushed."

But things didn't start off that way, as she notes herself in the tome when writing, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

When the couple got married in 1995, they made headlines for their Cancun nuptials - he wore board shorts and she wore a bikini. They were an "it" couple at the time, constantly doing outrageous things in public.

Everything changed when one of their private sex tapes was stolen and made public.

"It ruined lives, starting with our relationship, and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime," Pamela writes, also revealing that, to this day, she has not seen the tape herself.

The good news: Pamela finally has a chance to reclaim her life story.