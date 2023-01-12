Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary: when is it premiering and what is it about

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Although Netflix announced the development of a tell-all documentary about the life of actress and model Pamela Anderson back in March, the first trailer for the production just dropped and fans can't wait to finally see it in full.

Following her stint on Chicago on Broadway, Pamela also confirmed the release of an "empowering" memoir as part of her process to reclaim her story, which was chronicled without her consultation on Hulu's Pam and Tommy series, which was released in 2022.

The series, which starred Lily James in a shock transformation as Pamela and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, revisited a tough time for the Barb Wire actress.

Pamela and Tommy’s sex tape was stolen and leaked, damaging Pamela’s credibility as an actress as she tried to breakaway from Baywatch stereotypes.

(Image credit: Getty)

Sources close to Pamela at the time of the show’s release claimed she felt "violated" and the ordeal "has been very painful" for the star.

That is one of the many topics that will likely be explored in Pamela, A Love Story, the Netflix documentary set to drop on the streaming platform on January 31.

WHAT IS PAMELA, A LOVE STORY ABOUT?

"Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary," Netflix tweeted in March of 2022. "The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

In addition to the message, Netflix shared a handwritten note from Pamela that read, "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story."

In the first trailer for the program, which dropped earlier this week, Pamela is seen actually addressing the scandal that rocked her life and career, specifically noting how the Hulu show brought back all memories of it.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive," she says on camera. "Now that it’s all coming up again, I’m feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time."

The documentary is directed by Ryan White and produced by, among others, Pamela's oldest son, Brandon. The Baywatch star, who is now 55 years old, has two children, both with Tommy: Brandon and Dylan.

WHEN IS PAMELA, A LOVE STORY COMING TO NETFLIX

The documentary Pamela, A Love Story is scheduled to drop on Netflix on January 31.