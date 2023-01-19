Pamela Anderson opens up on the 'hardest, lowest, and most difficult point' of her life

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to amassing publicity - but in a recent interview, she gives a deeper and darker look into how her divorce from Tommy Lee affected her, both in the past and presently.

When Pamela Anderson first got together with drummer Tommy Lee, she was infatuated with him. "We just wanted to have babies and be together forever," Pamela says.

But with "Pamela's empowering" memoir, and her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story on the heels of being released to the public on January 31, the Baywatch star is getting even more candid about her former relationship with the drummer.

"The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life," she writes in her memoir. "I was crushed."

But, their relationship wasn't all tumultuous. In fact, in her memoir, she writes, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

When the couple got married in 1995, they made headlines for their Cancun nuptials - he wore board shorts and she wore a bikini. They were an "it" couple at the time, constantly doing outrageous things in public (biting each other's nipples on red carpets, etc.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the pair tied the knot, there was one roadblock that altered the course of their relationship forever: the stolen sex tape.

"It ruined lives, starting with our relationship, and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime," she writes in Love, Pamela. She also revealed that, to this day, she hasn't seen the sex tape.

The tape "overwhelmed" Pamela and Tommy's relationship, she writes in her book. But the breaking point for the couple was in 1998, when Tommy assaulted both Pamela and her son Dylan.

(Image credit: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

"Tommy ripped Brandon off me and threw me and Dylan into a wall," she says, and then called 911. Tommy was thrown into jail for six months because of the incident - and then Pamela filed for divorce.

"I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies," she reflects.

In 2022, a limited series about Pamela and Tommy, aptly titled Pam and Tommy was released on Hulu, starring Lily James, who made a shock transformation into Pamela, and Sebastian Stan as Tommy. The series was met with confusion from Pamela herself, claiming that she has not and will not watch the show. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?” she added.

In that same interview, she reveals that Lily sent her a letter, even after she refused to be involved with the production. Pamela reportedly has not read the letter.

"My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," Lily said in a an interview.

But now, Pamela is using her own documentary and novel to reclaim her life story after the release of Pam and Tommy last year.