Nicole Kidman just debuted a brand new hair colour - and it's encouraging us to embrace our natural side

Nicole Kidman has returned to her red roots. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post from the set of Practical Magic 2, the actress appears alongside co-star Sandra Bullock with freshly dyed auburn hair, styled in a low ponytail with soft curtain bangs. “The witches are back, Owens sisters’ first day on set!” the caption reads, but it was Kidman’s colour that had fans talking.

She first wore her natural strawberry blonde curls when she broke into Hollywood in the ’80s, before experimenting with deeper reds throughout her career. In more recent years, she transitioned to blonde – favouring lighter, creamier tones. This golden, coppery shade that's full of depth feels like a welcome reset.

It also taps into a broader shift we’re seeing in colour trends right now. From jammy blondes to glazed coppers, this season’s focus is on warm, light-reflective tones and Kidman’s updated red is a masterclass in how to do it right.

The flattering red colour trend that’s set to be everywhere

Kidman’s new hair might mark her return as Gillian Owens, but it’s also a reminder of just how wearable red tones can be. Glossy, rich and golden based, her shade sits somewhere between auburn and strawberry blonde. It’s a flattering mid-point that works across a wide range of skin tones. "Nicole's new hair colour works beautifully with her complexion and the jam blonde hue feels so natural for her," says Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL Salon in Chelsea.

To get the look, ask your colourist for a warm copper or soft auburn base with golden undertones and subtle dimension. “We’re seeing a move away from cool ash tones and back towards warmer, more light-reflective shades,” explains Barron-Hough. “Think marmalade hues, jammy blondes, and anything that brings warmth and glow back to the hair.”

If you’re already blonde, adding warmth can be as simple as layering in a copper-gold gloss or hair toner. Deeper bases might need all over lightening to create contrast and depth. Or, for a more low-maintenance take, consider golden-copper highlights finished with a conditioning glaze.

And if you need any further convincing? Just scroll back to that post. Between the softly undone styling and the rich, natural-looking tone, it’s a beauty moment worth bookmarking (both for the sequel and your next salon appointment).