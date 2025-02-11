Keeley Hawes' fresh-faced glow is exactly what we're aspiring to this season

There's something so mesmerising about Keeley Hawes' ambient glow - and we've sussed out the product behind it...

Keeley Hawes is pictured with a wavy bob hairstyle and rosy matte makeup at the world premiere of &quot;Scoop&quot; at The Curzon Mayfair on March 27, 2024 in London, England/ in a peach and purple watercolour paint-style template
We don't know about anyone else, but fresh and awake-looking skin is our goal for this month. Of course, that's no easy feat - especially with winter still doing its best to chap and dry out our faces - but after seeing Keeley Hawes' radiant complexion, we're more determined than ever.

While the best foundations and tinted moisturisers with SPF can work wonders for evening-out redness and masking blemishes, sometimes our skin needs an extra oomph to achieve a natural-looking glow. A radiance-boosting primer (like Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter) for instance, or a pop of cream highlighter across your cheekbones, are all effective and easy options. That said, they do tread more into dewy territory, which might not appeal to those with oily skin.

If more of a matte, diffused gleam is what you seek, Keeley Hawes' makeup artist, Justine Jenkins, keeps another multi-tasking product in her kit - and after seeing it at work on the actress herself, we're already sold.

The multi-tasking product behind Keeley Hawes' diffused glow

Having already been enamoured with Keeley Hawes' tousled bob this month - which she's been sporting whilst promoting her new series Miss Austen - we've been on high alert for any other beauty inspiration we could glean from the star. Thankfully, MUA Justine Jenkins delivered by sharing this snap of Hawes' luminous makeup on February 2nd.

A post shared by JUSTINE JENKINS (@justinejenkins)

A photo posted by on

Our first takeaway is that yep, the bob hairstyle still looks amazing but it was the soft-focus gleam to her complexion that caught our eye. The overall look is very soft, with her lips being the only area with shine (thanks to a layer of gloss). The rest of her makeup is very matte but rather than looking flat or lack-lustre - which is often a drawback to matte makeup - Keeley Hawes' skin boasts a beautiful, almost ambient glow and depth. And it's all thanks to one complexion palette.

The et al. Complexion Glow Palette Refill, pictured on a white backgroundRefill
et al. Complexion Glow Palette Refill

RRP: £30

Infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, this complexion palette is available in three flattering iterations and can be applied across your eyes and cheeks to add a warm glow. The creamy powders are buildable, suitable for all skin types and vegan - as well as refillable.

The et al. Empty Refillable Reusable Compact, pictured on a white backgroundCompact
et al. Empty Refillable Reusable Compact

RRP: £20

You'll also require this empty et al. compact (ensure you select the large size, not the small) to house your Complexion Glow Palette, and it also features a mirror - for quick and easy application. You can then refill this palette when you run out.

Sharing the details of the look, Jenkins cited et al's Complexion Glow palette as the product behind the lit-from-within gleam, which houses not one but four multi-use powders.

Ranging from warm shimmers to matte blush-like pigments, these pressed powders are designed to be used across both your eyes and cheeks, to add - as the name suggests - glow. Like our best bronzers and blushes, they impart warmth, as well as that coveted gleam. They're also infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help maintain a flawless but hydrated look. If you're someone who favours low-maintenance and multi-tasking makeup, this palette is perfect for keeping on hand, to enhance your complexion, as well as for quick touch-ups on the go.

Now, it's important to note that Keeley Hawes' flawless look isn't all down to her makeup. She also has great skin (enviably so), and seemingly minimal texture. This is not the case for all of us, so don't be afraid to experiment with this palette over full and medium-coverage foundations if you want a bit more coverage than powders alone can offer.

