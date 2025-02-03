Keeley Hawes' tousled bob feels so fresh and effortless - here's how to take cues
The words 'easy' and 'bob' don't always go hand in hand but in the case of Keeley Hawes, they absolutely do
If you're tempted to make a hair change, Keeley Hawes' bob promises versatility and a whole lot of chic for 2025.
As far as the 2025 hair trends are concerned, bobs are sticking around, even after last year's parade of bouncy bell-bottom bobs and ultra-short French styles. That said, they are feeling more undone, with a focus on effortlessness, which might come as good news for those who have avoided the cut thus far - for fear of high-maintenance styling and frequent trims. We've spotted Keeley Hawes showing off a tousled bob that's proof of the shift, with its soft, feathered ends and long curtain bangs. It affords the classic shape but without the sharpness or the need for endless smoothing and shaping with your best straighteners.
We'd dub it the perfect hair refresh for the new year - especially if you're looking for a style that feels lived-in and chic with minimal styling required. Here's how to recreate her layered cut...
Why Keeley Hawes' effortless bob is the perfect update for 2025
As mentioned, bobs are often considered high-maintenance, especially in terms of the laser cut bob and other very structured iterations. Keeley Hawes' look, on the other hand, subverts that opinion, with its soft, face-framing edges and bangs.
While the actor has sported this sort of short trim for some time, it's her styling from a special screening of "Miss Austen" on January 21st that has us seriously considering a chop.
As we can see, her bob sits on her shoulders, with the ends flicked outwards and her long curtain bangs styled in a gentle curve - to frame her cheeks and jaw.
It's the perfect look if you're perhaps tempted by a short trim but still want a bit of length (for versatility) or, don't want the hassle of constant styling. The beauty of this bob is that it's supposed to feel worn in and a little windswept - the middle parting also adds to the simplicity.
How to recreate Keeley Hawes' bob
RRP: £299.99
This 5-in-1 tool has all your hair needs covered, from smoothing to curling. The round-brush attachment is especially good for creating a flicky, blown-out look and for styling your fringe or face-framing strands.
RRP: £46
Formulated with patented formulas that absorb oil at the roots, as well as kiwi and passion flower extracts to lock in moisture and protect colour, this spray adds subtle hold and texture to your hair. Hawaiian white ginger root extract and mango extract also work to hydrate your strands whilst adding a healthy shine.
For starters, if you haven't already got one, you'll need a bob hairstyle - be it a collarbone bob or a slightly short iteration. For a similar, effortless feel, we would also recommend requesting long curtain-style bangs or short face-framing pieces to add interest and dimension.
As for styling, one of the best hair dryer brushes would be perfect for creating volume and those signature flicky ends. Straighteners can also be used to shape and add bends to your lengths. Product-wise, Ben Cooke, the hairdresser behind Hawes' tousled 'do, let slip that Oribe products were used and while which exact formulas are unclear, we suggest the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection. Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Barely There mist is also a great option for body and hold.
