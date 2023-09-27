JLo’s ’sweater weather’ nails are the cozy-chic mani you need for fall

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted "sweater weather" nails - a cozy grey mani that will work perfectly for your next fall manicure.

We don't have to be the first to tell you that JLo is pretty much the queen of starting nail trends these days. From her fancy and elegant tuxedo nails, to her lip gloss nails, and every chic mani in between, she always enviable manis to boot, thanks to her longtime manicurist and friend Tom Bachik.

This time, Tom conjured up another cozy manicure trend that he dubbed "sweater weather nails," and had JLo be his first client to test out the chic style (naturally).

Although most of JLo's manis designed by Tom include some fun nail art (we're still thinking about her iconic gothic nail art mani), we must say that we're rather partial to his solid-colour creations. His sweater weather nails follow this practice - just a single colour that makes a huge impact.

For this JLo mani, Tom went with a very chic grey polish that almost had purple undertones - relatively akin to his chai latte nails that he tried on JLo just weeks ago.

"A cozy sweater weather mani 🤎 @jlo #nailsbytombachik," Tom started the caption of his Instagram post debuting the new style before he described to fans how to get the look.

"Get the look 💅

- Perfect prep using my @tweezerman x Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set

- Use @apresnailofficial ‘Sweater Weather’ for a perfect fall color

- @apresnailofficial clear top coat for the perfect glossy finish," his instructions read, proving that it really is that simple to get a classy and neutral mani for fall.

With the switch from summer to fall seemingly thrust upon us out of nowhere (doesn't it always happen that way?), you may not be ready to abandon the light colours you were using for your summer manis. That's why a light grey shade similar to Tom's choice for the sweater weather mani is a great option - it's still light, but will help you transition into those darker colours as the months themselves get inevitably colder and darker. (Plus, Farmer's Almanac just predicted that we're in for a bit of a harsh winter, so we'd get ready to bundle up.)

The other great thing about a grey mani is that is matches with essentially any outfit. So, if you're one of those people who avoids wearing certain colour clothes with certain nail polish shades for fear of not matching perfectly (us. We do that.), you don't have to worry about that with this cozy shade.

Plus, whether you get BIAB or gel, or maybe even venture into acrylic mani territory, this cold-weather manicure shade translates well to whatever your preference may be at the salon.