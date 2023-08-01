JLo’s ’tuxedo nails’ are an ultra-classy take on a French mani - and they totally exude quiet luxury vibes

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez is always championing each season's nail trends, and thanks to her loyal and talented nail artist Tom Bachik, there's a new, luxurious mani trend in town: the "tuxedo" mani.

Attention!! A new JLo mani just dropped and we are nothing short of obsessed.

JLo, although of course known for many things (her acting skills, her songs, her sense of style, etc.), has become somewhat synonymous with setting nail trends thanks to her loyal nail artist Tom Bachik. (FYI - he's the genius behind the lip gloss manicure, as well as the vanilla chrome mani that still remains extremely popular.)

There's a new mani that Tom just created for JLo, and we're obsessed with its luxurious energy - and he's calling it the "tuxedo mani."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Now, before you get to imagining some black nails with button designs or even a bowtie, think again - this mani is nothing short of highly sophisticated.

With a chic update on the classic white nail design, the French mani, Tom has done a few iterations of this luxurious design - but the key point is to incorporate black and white onto the nail into specific sections.

For JLo's tuxedo mani, for example, he started with a black base for the nail, and then painted a white French tip. The design kicker, though, is that he added a subtle streak of white in the middle, adding a sort of unique and artistic twist to what otherwise would have been a fairly basic mani.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

JLo isn't his only tuxedo mani muse, however - he also has done the chic design on other celebs. When he tried this luxurious new nail trend on singer Camilla Cabello, for example, he started off with a traditional nude and white French mani, and then added a black section on the right half of each nail for sort of a wealthy, colour-blocking sort of vibe.

People in the comments under Tom's posts also loved this stylish and unique take on a French. "LOVE the contrast," one user said.

"Oh saving this one!!!! So good," another commented.

This manicure design is great because of it's versatility - it will match with essentially any outfit you choose, as opposed to some of the other bolder (yet equally stylish!) nail design trends that are floating around right now.