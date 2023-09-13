JLo’s chai latte nails are the neutral mani you need for fall

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In case you missed it, JLo's chai latte nails, a neutral fall manicure with slightly purple undertones, took New York Fashion Week by storm after she attended the Coach show - and we're trying to recreate them immediately.

As you might be well aware by now, food-inspired manicures have kind of been all the rage in the last few months. From glazed donut nails, to vanilla chrome nails, espresso nails, and even jello nails (yes, this is a real thing), there are no shortage of delicious nail trends on the market for you to try - and JLo just added another to the roster that might take the cake (no pun intended) as the best one yet.

While attending Coach’s show for New York Fashion Week, JLo made a stunning appearance as a spectator, sitting next to fashion legends Anna Wintour and former Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look closely and you'll see a squoval (square/ oval) shape manicure on JLo, complete with a simple overlay of a greyish-brown colour - one that might look akin to a chai latte.

JLo's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, coined the term for the chai latte mani on his Instagram after he shared that he created the look for her for Fashion Week. He shared his "chai latte chic" nails, even going so far to commit to the bit as having her pose with an actual chai latte to show the resemblance in hues.

He explained his process for creating the neutral fall manicure in his Instagram post revealing his newest creation: "For this look, I created a taupe-y lavender color by mixing a few drops of @apresnailofficial Sebastian’s Spots into their Chai Latte Gel Couleur to bump up the tone for a perfect match to her eyeshadow 💅🏼."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

In the comments of his post, people sounded off about their love for her stunning neutral mani.

"I loveeee me a good chai latte and we all know I love this queen!!!!!! You slayed as always with the 💅🏼 Tom!!!🤎," one fam commented.

One fan even suggested that Tom release his own nail polish line - and we certainly wouldn't argue, seeing as his frequent clients (JLo, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, etc.) keep going back to him time and time again, proving his significance in the celeb manicure world.

Aside from her mani, though, JLo had a totally fab look for the Coach show, debuting some fall fashion styles that we're definitely trying to copy this season.

For the show, she wore a super chic light brown suede wrap blazer, which featured some fringing around the sleeves, giving off a bit of a western vibe. She also sported a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots, which matched truly perfectly with her blazer.