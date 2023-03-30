Anna Wintour's vintage brown leather blazer is giving ultimate spring jacket inspo

Need spring jacket inspiration? Anna Wintour may have just worn the perfect all-occasion one you've been needing, in the form of a vintage brown leather blazer.

For someone who is supposed to and is known to have quite strong opinions about fashion - Anna Wintour certainly also walks the walk when it comes to her personal style. Although she described her own personal style as "boring" in a Vogue video once, we'd have to beg to differ. The icon, who has been the editor in chief of Vogue since 1988 and the global chief content officer of Condé Nast since 2020, certainly has no shortage of killer wardrobe pieces herself.

Recently, she proved this to be true when she showed up on the red carpet at the opening night of Parade on Broadway in style. For a base, she sported a fab floral dress; she's known to love her floor-length dresses for any and all occasions. Her blazer-jacket, which she wore with her arms out of the sleeves and tucked within the body (like the chic and timeless woman she is), is a dark brown leather, perfect for adding to a spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, she had to top her outfit off with her signature pair of black Chanel sunglasses and a chunky, yet sophisticated necklace - the true Anna Wintour uniform, if you will.

The blazer, which appears to be vintage due to the semi-worn look of the brown leather, likely is vintage designer, or something else that is monetarily unattainable for the average person. She is Anna Wintour, after all.

However, if you're looking to recreate Anna's smart red carpet look, or you're just looking for a trusty jacket that will take you through this spring (and perhaps even the springs of yonder), we found some similar styles that perfectly hit the leather blazer coat trend of 2023. Plus, if you needed further convincing, even Kate Middleton is sporting blazers galore this spring - which is plenty convincing for us.

(opens in new tab) Monki Faux Leather Tailored Blazer in brown, $104 | ASOS (opens in new tab) This chic, dark brown blazer is perfect for spring and is ideal for channelling Anna Wintour's brown leather look.

(opens in new tab) Babaton New Agency Blazer, $228 | Aritzia (opens in new tab) This is a fully lined single-breasted blazer with a notched lapel, interior welt pocket and shoulder pads. It’s made with our innovative Vegan Leather that looks and feels like the real thing.

In case one amazing leather blazer wasn't enough spring jacket inspiration for you, allow us to also direct you to another recent Anna Wintour look - this bright cobalt blazer. Unlike the brown one, this blue one has a long line silhouette, spanning all the way down to the ankles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although a long, cobalt blue leather blazer could be quite difficult to find, we'd certainly applaud you if you did. In the meantime, we'll be adding these two jackets to our spring wardrobe wishlist.