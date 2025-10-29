JLo's 'depuffing' eye masks are her fast revival for tired-looking undereyes

Jennifer Lopez's eye masks are her answer to a quick revival for tired-looking undereyes.

The music icon and beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her new favourite under eye patches - from her very own brand, JLo Beauty.

JLo revealed that it's a pair of refreshing undereye masks that keep her looking and feeling fresh and awake 'between takes' during a day on set. With the little orange gel patches perched beneath her peepers, she enjoyed a power nap in the video snippet shared on Instagram.

The exact product in question? The newly released JLo Beauty That First Take™ Define & Depuff Eye Masks.

They're a pot of 30 pairs of hydrating jelly patches that work to refresh and depuff the appearance of eyes that need a bit of a break - all while helping to reduce the look of fine lines with a healthy dose of hydration. And they only need 10 minutes to do their thing, according to Jen herself.

Pixi Detoxifeye Eye Patches (30 pairs) £22 at Cult Beauty The Pixi Detoxifeye patches are one of the most popular picks on the market - and for good reason. The affordable serum-soaked masks are perfect for your everyday regime. Beautypro Retinol Under Eye Patch (3 Pairs) £4.50 (was £6) at Lookfantastic Want your eye masks to do a little more heavy lifting? These Beautypro ones offer the power of age-defying retinol along with their smoothing and soothing capabilities, to give your fine lines even more of a kick to the curb over time. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches (30 Pairs) £58 at Cult Beauty When it comes to beauty, Charlotte Tilbury products are always a serious treat. While they're on the pricier side, these 'instant revival' patches really do what they say on the tin. Your tired eyes will thank you!

Undereye masks are one of our favourite ways to give the skin around our eyes a much-needed refresh when we're feeling a little frazzled or dehydrated. If you're already vigilant with applying the best eye creams, the addition of the cooling rejuvenation an undereye patch can provide will take things to the next level.

If you can't get your hands on JLo's, there are plenty of options on the market that will no doubt become a pivotal part of your routine once you try them, whether you want to reduce the look of creasing, take puff down a notch or simply just soothe.

Fiona McKim, woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, has been using them for years - and keeps hers in the fridge for an extra cooling sensation after a long day of staring at a screen.

She says, "As the not-particularly-proud owner of peepers that puff at the mere suggestion of a late night (or glass of wine), I am addicted to these sorts of eye patches. Due to their small surface area and hydrogel materials, they're such an easy way to push lots of hydrating and line-plumping serum where you need it most.

"Normally they're my go-to solution when a restorative nap is not on the cards, but after seeing J-Lo combine snoozing with skincare, I'll be aiming to do the double whammy next time, too."