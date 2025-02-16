We love Jennifer Lopez's iced chai manicure - it's a stunning shimmery neutral that complements any skin tone

We can't get over how chic Jennifer Lopez's shimmering champagne manicure is, with the neutral colour complimenting every skin tone while added sparkles give a playful yet oh-so elegant flair.

After the rich cherry reds and deep burgundies we've been wearing on our nails in winter, it's always around this time of year that we want to transition into a lighter manicure shade, whether we do so at the salon or at home, to preempt the warmer weather of spring.

And while there are plenty of nail trends for 2025 to give us inspiration, and we've always got out trusty neutral nails to fall back on, Jennifer Lopez has swooped in with an out of the box idea. Dubbed iced chai nails by her manicurist, she sported a stunning shimmering champagne shade on her long, squared off nails for the 2025 Grammy Awards that toes the line between neutral and playful for a subtle yet sparkling look - and it's about to become out go-to.

Shop 'Iced Chai' Nail Shades

Max Factor Glossfinity Nail Polish in Angel Nails £6.59 at Amazon With a neutral champagne base, not only do you get a gorgeous high-gloss finish with the Glossfinity polish, but the Angel Nails shade boasts tiny sparkling particles for a shimmering, subtly glittering look. Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish in Gilded Serenade £9.99 at Boots Boasting a vegan formula, this Sally Hansen polish is not only kind to the environment, but it's also super gentle on your nails as it gives a sleek, shiny finish in just one coat. Essie Core It’s All Bright Nail Varnish £8.99 at Boots This Essie nail polish is a stunning champagne metallic shade which is less glitter-heavy than other options out there but still gives you that impactful shine.

Shop J Lo's Nail Care

J Lo's Hand Cream La Mer The Hand Treatment 100ml Was £100, Now £75 at Look Fantastic To finish off her manicure, J Lo's manicurist lathered her hands with this La Mer hand cream, which boasts a silky and rich formula that helps soften and combat rough, coarse patches and calluses to leave the skin touchably smooth. J Lo's Cuticle Oil La Mer The Renewal Oil £120 at Cult Beauty Mixing the La Mer Hand Treatment with this La Mer oil, J Lo's manicurist created a 'lavishing cuticle cocktail' that definitely left her hands silky smooth and hydrated. But you can use this oil in so many different ways, from on the face to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to through your hair when it needs a boost of moisture. L'Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil Was £15.50, Now £14.50 at Amazon For a high-street, budget-friendly nail treatment, things don't get much better than this L'Occitane nourishing oil that's formulated with Shea Oil to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails. It's easy to apply too as it comes with a no mess, no fuss brush applicator.

J Lo's manicurist used Tom Bachik's Click Colours Polish in the shade 07 Iced Chai Magnetic Gel to get her stunning shimmering champagne manicure, but there are plenty of polishes from a range of different brands that embody the same sparkling champagne look, with subtle grey undertones, as opposed to pinks, golds or silvers, being what keeps the shade feeling more versatile and neutral.

It's this neutrality that makes the shade complimentary across skin tones, with it adding a subtle shine and shimmer that feels oh-so elegant on everyone.

It also plays into one of 2025's biggest upcoming nail trends; cat eye nails. Ultra-shimmery, we're set to see this icy style much more than the chromes and classic glitters we so loved back in 2024, especially with tones that are more neutral and keep the holographic and reflective finish feeling understated and versatile.

If you're itching for a change from your long-worn deep winter hues, or want to upgrade your neutral nails and get J Lo's shining style, you've got to spend a little bit of time prepping your nails. Far from slapping on a polish and heading out, the luxe and elegant look requires you take impeccable care of your nails and hands to get her healthy, glowing look.

Preparing Jennifer's nails, her manicurist used Tom Bachik's Ultimate Nail Care Set to shape her nails into an elongated, squared-off shape and then pushed back her cuticles and clipped off any excess. This is what gives that sleek, salon-worthy look before going in with polish.

But before you build up any colour on your nails and seal it in place with a hardy clear top coat, you want to give your nails a fighting chance by applying the best nail strengtheners which will not only give you healthier talons but also a longer-lasting manicure.

Your last, but not least important, step is to hydrate your nails and hands. J Lo's manicurist did this by mixing a 'lavishing cuticle cocktail' out of the La Mer The Renewal Oil and the brand's The Hand Treatment. You can do this with any hydrating, nourishing oil you own, just add a few drops into your favourite hand cream and massage into the skin for a healthy glow that sets off your new, sparkling nails.