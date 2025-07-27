Holly Willoughby ‘hates fake tan’ but she swears by this quick fix for bronzed legs

Holly Willoughby loves this easy quick fix product for keeping her legs bronzed all summer.

When it comes to the best fake tans on the market, it can feel overwhelming to know which to invest in, especially if you aren't a pro and a faux glow.

And despite not being the biggest fan of bronzing from a bottle, there's one that Holly swears by to boost her confidence and even out her skin tone – working almost like a foundation for the legs.

Speaking on the Beauty Full Lives podcast, as per HELLO!, Holly revealed that she “hates fake tan” and avoids it at all costs because she simply doesn’t “get on with it".

Holly Willoughby's Quick-Fix Body Bronzer

The secret behind Holly's natural-looking radiance is Vita Liberata’s Body Blur, which is a super “underrated and underused” body makeup product, according to woman&home’s Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim.

Speaking about her love for the beauty buy, Holly said, "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan, but I hate fake tan! [Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life.

"But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit".

That’s exactly how Fiona uses the product too, keeping it on standby until she has a party to attend, a silky cami top to wear or for when she just needs a “confidence-boost”. On days when her “very fair Celtic complexion that shows up everything”, she applies a layer of this to achieve a seamless wash of colour and coverage.

“Body makeup - specifically Vita Liberata Body Blur - is the easiest, most effective route to skin confidence. It's no exaggeration to say I wear this to every party I attend and bring a little pot, siphoned from my main tube, on every trip I take," Fiona says.

To apply it, she recommends squeezing only a small amount of the cream onto a tanning mitt before buffing it into the skin for about 20 seconds. Then, just wait another 20 seconds before dressing and “in return you get a subtle, soft focus, ever-so-slightly-warm wash that reflects light and deflects attention from whatever you'd prefer to cover".

She adds, “The finish is bang-on, not flat yet not sparkly - basically, it looks like nice, even skin. I like the sheer wash of it all, but you can absolutely build it up if you want a bronzier or more perfected look.”

Even better, the Body Blur is transfer-proof, meaning you won’t get any awkward stains on your favourite white top, you won’t have to panic if it starts raining while you’re out, and forget about waking up with a mess of body makeup on your best bed linen after crashing out without a shower.