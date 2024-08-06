Eva Mendes' unusual summer nail colour is perfect for transitional season chic

While summer often inspires pastel manicures and vibrant pops of colour, an unexpected trend is emerging in the season's final months - and you can spy it at play on Eva Mendes' nails...

Unsurprisingly, the 2024 nail trends have ushered in all the classics, from bright coral nails to milky pinks and blues, to style this summertime but for those who tend to gravitate towards richer hues, we have some good news to report. Dark nails for summer are beginning to catch on, especially as we head toward the end of the summer, the proof of which was clear for all to see at the Paris Olympics, with Eva Mendes debuting the chicest of shades.

So, if you're looking to break away from the crowd, swapping pastels and bright colours for something infinitely moodier and luxe-looking, here's why Mendes' manicure needs to be your next pick...

Why we're following Eva Mendes' lead with this unconventional but luxe nail shade

Offering a refreshing departure from neutral nails and the ice-cream-like colour palette we've been seeing everywhere since June, Eva Mendes' manicure has made a very strong case for a rather unexpected colour: burgundy.

The rich hue is one of those timeless nail looks that never goes out of style but is typically reserved for the autumn and winter months, though after seeing Mendes' chic nails, we have no idea why.

(Image credit: (L to R) Getty Images/ Loic VENANCE / AFP | Paul ELLIS / AFP)

In case you missed it, Mendes was pictured at the Olympic arena on August 4th, clapping and filming the sporting events unfolding - giving us a great view of her talons.

Paired with an equally stylish square nail shape, Mendes opted for a very dark, merlot-like burgundy, which elevated her look effortlessly - especially alongside her gold rings. And though we didn't need proof of the shade's expensive finish, it has reminded us that pastels and bright watermelon or zingy lemon shades are by no means are only options during the summer months.

And the actor isn't the only one who seems to agree with that sentiment, as dark nails - particularly burgundy nails - have been cropping up more and more across social media, offering both a luxe and transitional look as we head towards autumn - because, as mentioned, it's already an iconic pick for the colder months.

How to recreate Eva Mendes' burgundy nails

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade "Rouge Noir" View at Harrods RRP: £29 As iconic as a nail polish can get, Chanel's Rouge Noir is the perfect luxe staple to have in your collection, offering both a rich, wine-like burgundy and a glossy shine. essie Nail Polish in Shade "Bordeaux" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99



For a cheaper alternative to Chanel's iconic shade, essie's Bordeaux nail polish is a personal favourite of woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's, thanks to its rich merlot-like pay-off and gel-like shine. NAILKIND Plumping Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £9.95



Delivering both a glossy, gel-like shine and warding off chipping, this plumping top coat is a true manicure essential.

So, if you've been inspired by Eva Mendes' nails and are seeking to recreate them at home, we would first recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners to act as your top coat. As for the colour itself, opt for a burgundy with brown undertones - like Mendes' - for that really sleek look.

After shaping your nails, apply two to three coats of said shade - to avoid streaks - and top with a glossy top coat, like NAILKIND's Plumping top coat, (at Amazon) And then, like you should with all manicures, be it BIAB nails or traditional polishes, finish with a drop of cuticle oil at the base of each nail.