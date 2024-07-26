Emily Blunt's chic twist on subtle nude nails is ideal for elevating your summer mani

For those seeking a subtle and infinitely elegant manicure that can easily elevate both your everyday and occasion attire, Emily Blunt's pink chrome nails are the only reference you'll require this summer...

So far the 2024 nail trends have welcomed a plethora of looks to suit every aesthetic, from bright pops of coral to pastel French tips and understated neutral nails but this summer especially, we've also seen several timeless styles endure. Chrome finishes - particularly of the pearlescent description - are one such design we've spied everywhere, both on and off the red carpet. And in case you're in need of inspiration, Emily Blunt is one such star to have embraced the chic, metallic finish - but with a pastel twist.

Swapping the popular milky white base that has become so synonymous with the 'Glazed' nail trend, Blunt instead opted for a soft, pastel pink, the likes of which afforded such a versatile and glowy finish - and one we plan to replicate STAT...

Why Emily Blunt's pink chrome nails are our occasion pick for summer

Chrome and pink pearl nails have been trending this year and for good reason as not only does the luminous rosy finish add a wash of radiance to your nails, but it also easily elevates your look - much like your staple jewellery pieces do - whilst remaining understated and thus not looking too 'dressy' for everyday wear. This is especially true for how Emily Blunt chose to wear this chic shade.

Taking to Instagram on July 21st, celebrity nail artist, Julie K, offered a close-up of Blunt's go-to springtime manicure - which saw a pink chrome finish applied over short, squoval nails (another popular pick this season). The combination offered the perfect minimalistic finish, the sort that is flattering on every nail shape and one we plan to incorporate into our summer rotation also.

As we can see, Blunt herself, wore the chrome pink-nude hue alongside a navy dress, proving just how versatile this chic manicure is, whether you're seeking a polished everyday look or a touch of glamour for an event, like a wedding - and that goes for all year around, not just the spring and summer months.

How to recreate Emily Blunt's pink chrome nails

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "Songe D'Été" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 For a quick manicure, this pearly-pink hue from Chanel is the perfect pick as it coats your nail in a chic metallic finish, complete with a glossy shine. Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit in Shade "Ethereal" View at Beauty Pie RRP: £7 members price/ £12 non-members price Offering a long-wear, chip-resistant finish, this icy pink pearly polish is another great option for those looking to achieve a similar, glowy manicure to Emily Blunt's. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Mademoiselle" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a really shiny and metallic finish, pair a pastel pink base coat - like this Essie shade - underneath a chrome powder (available at Amazon). Alternatively, you can request a milky pink gel base coat and chrome finish from your go-to nail artist.

As for recreating the look, it's refreshingly straightforward. If you favour gel or BIAB nails, you need only request a short and squoval shape from your nail tech, followed by a coat of nude-pink and finished with a chrome powder.

If you're doing your nails at home with traditional polishes, it's even easier to achieve this pearly look. Simply add one of the above colours to your nail kit and apply two to three coats to your nails, followed by a clear, high-shine top coat. We would also recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners to act as an ultra-protective base coat along with a cuticle oil, to help make your manicure last longer.