The very versatile, sheer nail colour Diane Kruger proves is a staple for occasions
Offering elegance and simplicity in one easy-to-recreate look, Diana Kruger just informed our next event-ready manicure...
Diana Kruger's semi-sheer nails prove that elegance and simplicity often go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to elevating your occasion wear...
While the 2024 nail trends promise summery brights - like coral nails - and creamy pastels for the season ahead, there's still something to be said for timeless colours and designs, like French tip nails and Bubble Bath nails, as well as barely-there finishes. This is especially true for those seeking a versatile manicure that covers a plethora of occasions, rather than just the season - as well as being appropriate for every day - and where that's concerned, Diane Kruger may have just the look for you.
Opting to elevate as opposed to covering her natural talons, Kruger's choice of mani at this year's Cannes Film Festival is the perfect example of a staple nail look - and what's more, it's so easy to recreate at home...
Why Diane Kruger's nails are our go-to for occasions and beyond
We would be remiss if we didn't take a minute to discuss Diana Kruger's red carpet look as a whole. The actor stepped out wearing a shiny, crinkle-effect green Prada gown, which she paired with a wet look, sculpted fringe and a warm brown smoky eye. The combination of all of these elements was bold and chic, offset perfectly by her understated manicure.
Opting for a barely-there, sheer nude and squoval nail shape, Kruger offered all the inspiration we'll ever need for a failsafe manicure, that will compliment any look - from a silky green dress, to a pantsuit - effortlessly, without clashing or getting completely lost amongst the attire.
The soft, 'Glass' nail-like finish looked so clean and expensive on the red carpet - but is surprisingly straightforward to achieve, both at home and in the salon.
How to recreate Diane Kruger's natural nail look
RRP: £14.90
If you're looking for the perfect soft pink-nude, look no further than OPI's Bubble Bath hue. It's ideal as a base coat, or for a simple no-mani-mani effect - Like Diane Kruger's
RRP: £14.90
For another take on Kruger's subtle nails, we'd recommend a milky white hue, like OPI's Funny Bunny, which is a popular pick for fans of Glazed nails and classic French tips.
From what we can tell, Diane Kruger opted for a short-ish squoval shape, so we would recommend following suit but if you prefer longer talons, an almond shape would also offer a very elegant finish.
We would then suggest adding either a sheer nude or milky white nail colour to your collection and applying two or so coats to prepped nails - be sure to file and maintain your cuticle before adding your chosen colour. For more of a sheer finish, a good trick is to first water down (so to speak) your milky nail colour with a clear coat. To minimise mess, grab some tin foil and mix a few dots of your nail colour and clear polish before then applying the concoction to your fingernails. If your nails look quite healthy, you may also get away with just a clear coat, for a very au naturel effect.
Then to finish, add a final clear coat (like this one from OPI, at Amazon), to boost shine and top with a cuticle oil.
