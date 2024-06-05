Demi Moore proves a classic red mani works for any occasion – especially when paired with this trending nail shape

In a serious style serve, Demi Moore's red nails prove that this timeless shade – particularly when paired with a certain understated and on-trend shape – is a winning choice for almost any occasion, but perhaps especially so in summer.

It's widely acknowledged in beauty spaces that red, whether it adorns your nails or lips, is about as classic as it gets. There's just something about a pop of scarlet or pillarbox red that looks so chic and expensive – so, naturally, these hues are never far away from being en vogue.

This is especially true in the context of 2024 nail trends, considering cherry red nail designs have once again been touted as a go-to for summer and beyond, alongside the likes of bubble bath nails and coral manicures.

But if you're under the impression that classic red is perhaps too bold for everyday wear, we reckon Demi Moore's latest manicure will convince you otherwise...

Why Demi Moore's red nails are such a great choice for the summer

Taking to Instagram to share her glamourous look for the Cartier High Jewellery Gala, Moore was pictured wearing a floor-length purple satin Carolina Herrera gown, accessorised with a black lace mask and plenty of diamonds.

Our favourite detail, however, lay with her fingertips, as the star paired her attire with a bright red manicure. While the choice of colour may seem pretty classic, yes, but not that much of a statement, her nail shape actually taps into a bit of a trend.

A post shared by Brad Goreski A photo posted by bradgoreski on

When you think of a red manicure, elegant almond nails may spring to mind, or perhaps more retro (but popular) square nails – but instead, Moore opted for short, squoval talons. This more minimalistic shape has proven very popular in recent months – and it's really not hard to see why, as it manages to make even the loudest shades look refined and infinitely wearable.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pairing of the classic colour and on-trend shape afforded a very chic look that would work for both low-key settings or fancier occasions, like Moore's gala. In other words, it's a versatile combination and low-maintenance; if you follow Demi Moore's lead, you won't need to traipse back to the salon when whatever event you initially chose red for is over.

How to recreate Demi Moore's red squoval nails

So, you want to recreate Demi Moore's versatile and oh-so-trendy mani? First things first: nail care. You'll need a high-quality nail file, (such as this glass OPI file) to shape your nails to the desired length and squoval style. We'd also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit, as well as a cuticle oil. Below are our picks to recreate the look.

Essie Original Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Essie's shade Fifth Avenue is a budget-friendly staple we think everyone needs in their nail arsenal. It offers a bold pop of red and a high-shine finish. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Cherry Cherie View at John Lewis RRP: £16.50 In this bold cherry-red colour, Nailberry's L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer allows moisture to penetrate your natural nails for a healthier manicure that doesn't compromise on colour. OPI Prospa Nail and Cuticle Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £19.90 From a brand loved by nail professionals, OPI's cuticle oil – which is infused with sunflower, cupuaçu and grape seed oils – is a must-have for healthier-feeling nails.

Once you've buffed your nails into the perfect squoval shape (a rounded square – think a fairly flat, curved edge with rounded corners), apply a strengthening base coat. Follow with two to three layers of your chosen red, allowing time for each one to dry to avoid streaks. Then, simply top with a clear, high-shine top coat and, once dry, finish with a drop of cuticle oil to each nail. Et voilà!