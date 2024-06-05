Demi Moore proves a classic red mani works for any occasion – especially when paired with this trending nail shape
Want a manicure that suits all occasions while remaining chic? Demi Moore's red squoval nails will be just the ticket...
In a serious style serve, Demi Moore's red nails prove that this timeless shade – particularly when paired with a certain understated and on-trend shape – is a winning choice for almost any occasion, but perhaps especially so in summer.
It's widely acknowledged in beauty spaces that red, whether it adorns your nails or lips, is about as classic as it gets. There's just something about a pop of scarlet or pillarbox red that looks so chic and expensive – so, naturally, these hues are never far away from being en vogue.
This is especially true in the context of 2024 nail trends, considering cherry red nail designs have once again been touted as a go-to for summer and beyond, alongside the likes of bubble bath nails and coral manicures.
But if you're under the impression that classic red is perhaps too bold for everyday wear, we reckon Demi Moore's latest manicure will convince you otherwise...
Why Demi Moore's red nails are such a great choice for the summer
Taking to Instagram to share her glamourous look for the Cartier High Jewellery Gala, Moore was pictured wearing a floor-length purple satin Carolina Herrera gown, accessorised with a black lace mask and plenty of diamonds.
Our favourite detail, however, lay with her fingertips, as the star paired her attire with a bright red manicure. While the choice of colour may seem pretty classic, yes, but not that much of a statement, her nail shape actually taps into a bit of a trend.
A photo posted by bradgoreski on
When you think of a red manicure, elegant almond nails may spring to mind, or perhaps more retro (but popular) square nails – but instead, Moore opted for short, squoval talons. This more minimalistic shape has proven very popular in recent months – and it's really not hard to see why, as it manages to make even the loudest shades look refined and infinitely wearable.
The pairing of the classic colour and on-trend shape afforded a very chic look that would work for both low-key settings or fancier occasions, like Moore's gala. In other words, it's a versatile combination and low-maintenance; if you follow Demi Moore's lead, you won't need to traipse back to the salon when whatever event you initially chose red for is over.
How to recreate Demi Moore's red squoval nails
So, you want to recreate Demi Moore's versatile and oh-so-trendy mani? First things first: nail care. You'll need a high-quality nail file, (such as this glass OPI file) to shape your nails to the desired length and squoval style. We'd also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit, as well as a cuticle oil. Below are our picks to recreate the look.
RRP: £8.99
Essie's shade Fifth Avenue is a budget-friendly staple we think everyone needs in their nail arsenal. It offers a bold pop of red and a high-shine finish.
RRP: £16.50
In this bold cherry-red colour, Nailberry's L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer allows moisture to penetrate your natural nails for a healthier manicure that doesn't compromise on colour.
Once you've buffed your nails into the perfect squoval shape (a rounded square – think a fairly flat, curved edge with rounded corners), apply a strengthening base coat. Follow with two to three layers of your chosen red, allowing time for each one to dry to avoid streaks. Then, simply top with a clear, high-shine top coat and, once dry, finish with a drop of cuticle oil to each nail. Et voilà!
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
