Cate Blanchett's chic, swept-back bob has reawakened our love for the short chop
Cate Blanchett's bob is the perfect example of effortless chic, as she pairs an ultra-short cut with tousled styling...
If you've recently committed to a short-short hairstyle (or are strongly considering one) but find yourself stuck for styling ideas, Cate Blanchett's bob strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication...
It's no secret that bob hairstyles have been a go-to for many this year, with new iterations of the crop emerging almost weekly amongst the 2024 hair trends - take the 'Mushroom' bob and 'Cowgirl' bob, for instance. And along with being a popular in-salon request, the style has also been a favourite on the red carpet and for the looks of it, actor Cate Blanchett is the latest star to hop on the bandwagon.
Having previously sported more of a 'Lob' earlier this season, Blanchett debuted a jaw-grazing cut at Paris Fashion Week and her choice of styling offers a refreshingly easy - and downright chic - solution to taming the in-demand but famously high-maintenance bob...
Why Cate Blanchett's tousled bob is the look we're replicating this season
Stepping out for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on June 25, 2024, Blanchett paired a black strapless jumpsuit with a short jaw-length bob, cut and styled by celebrity hairstylist and John Frieda hair colourist, Nicola Clarke.
The length hit just below Blanchett's jaw and was swept back and away from her face and ears - almost mimicking how one might push back wet hair - and styled into tousled waves. The combination of a swept-back finish and 'undone' texture afforded such an air of effortlessness to the look, which is so modern and versatile - suiting both casual and more formal settings (as Blanchett proves).
It's also an overall style that can be easily replicated on longer (and shorter) bob lengths, as well as on mid and long hair, though we love the drama Blanchett's chop offers.
How to recreate Cate Blanchett's swept-back bob
RRP: £159
Touted as one of the best curlers for short hair, the ghd Creative Curl Wand is suitable for all hair lengths and offers a wide range of styles, from tousled to tight curls - making it a versatile tool to have in your arsenal. Functionality-wise, it heats up to 185 degrees fast (so be sure to use one of the best heat protection sprays) and has a protective cool tip, for easier control when styling.
RRP: £27
Cate Blanchett's hairstylist, Nicola Clarke shared that Hair By Sam McKnight products were used to create the look, so we've picked out this texture mist from the brand's lineup. It offers a subtle and effortless tousled texture to your hair and is so easy to use - just spritz and scrunch - plus it smells great, with floral hints and notes of pepper and cedar.
For those hoping to recreate Cate Blanchett's 'lived-in' look exactly, opting for a short bob hairstyle that flatters your face shape is, of course, key - but you can also adapt the styling look to suit your current hair length.
Next up is achieving the movement of Blanchett's bob. We recommend using a texture spray and either one of the best curling wands or a waver (like BaByliss' 9000 Cordless Waver, at Look Fantastic). The key to this look is tousled waves, so don't be too precise and allow your curls to drop out - or brush them out. To recreate this pushed-back finish, use cream or spray and brush your hair back with your fingers or a comb - before locking it in place with a hairspray.
