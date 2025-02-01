Cameron Diaz's short cherry-red nails are as chic as they come - and so practical

While nudes and milky pinks are often the go-to for an elevated look, few manicures strike a balance between style and simplicity quite like Cameron Diaz's short red nails...

It's universally acknowledged that a red manicure, like a swipe of red lipstick, is a surefire way to elevate your look and appear chic. You might be of the opinion that there's no way to improve upon a pop of cherry red applied to your nails. As per both Cameron Diaz's latest mani and the 2025 nail trends, this is far from the truth.

Short nails - and in particular, short squoval nails - were a big hit last year and are only set to continue their domination in the months to come - thanks to their ability to add an element of practicality and subtlety to any nail colour or design. This brings us back to Diaz, who just paired a classic, cherry red polish with the modern length, to a very chic effect. So, chic in fact, it has us preparing to ditch our timeless neutral nails for the foreseeable future.

Why Cameron Diaz's short red nails are the chicest of chic

As mentioned, squoval nails and any short nail shape, for that matter, have been rivalling almond nails in both luxury and popularity. Unlike the latter though, which are often recommended for longer nails thanks to their elegant and elongated look, these finger tip-grazing styles offer a hint of modernity to even the most traditional of nail colours.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Stuart C. Wilson | Dave Benett/WireImage)

A point proven by Cameron Diaz, who sported the neat style with a pop of bright red while promoting her new film, Back In Action, in London on January 17th. The actor paired the chic manicure with a crisp white blazer, T-shirt and trousers, meaning the red popped alongside the monochromatic outfit. That short length meant her cherry red nails added interest without being too loud or statement - unlike a stiletto nail shape or long almond might have.

The hint of red, like Diaz's gold jewellery, elevated her minimalistic look instantly and even complemented her berry-toned lip. All in all, her red squoval nails made for the perfect addition and are worth considering ahead of your next nail appointment. Especially if you're looking for a classic manicure that will transcend the season and occasion, whilst remaining practical.

How to recreate Cameron Diaz's short red nails

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade Big Apple Red View at Amazon RRP: £15.60 For anyone seeking the perfect timeless red, well you've just found it. Regarded as one of the most iconic OPI nail colours, Big Apple Red will instantly elevate your talons with its pop of juicy colour and gel-like shine. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade Cherry Cherie View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50 For more of an orange-red, Nailberry's Cherry Cherie is a lovely option. The formula itself is oxygenated, which allows for moisture to penetrate through to your natural nail bed - promoting a healthier manicure without compromising on pigment or shine. NAILKIND Plumping Top Coat - Mr Volume View at Amazon RRP: £9.95 To achieve a plump, gel-like look and high-shine finish to your at-home manicure, add this NAILKIND top coat as a final step. It delivers a glossy shine, without disrupting the colour beneath and dries quickly.

For anyone wanting to recreate Diaz's timeless manicure at home, the first step is to trim and shape your nails. As we can see, her nails just meet the ends of her fingertips and boast a trendy squoval shape - which, as the name suggests, blends square and oval, for a neat but smooth tip. Start by shaping your nails into a square, before rounding the side.

We would then recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, before following up with two to three layers of your chosen red. Then, finish with a high-shine top coat - our favourites include essie's Gel Couture top coat and the NAILKIND Mr Volume Plumping top coat.