A Liz Earle advent calendar has landed at Boots - and it'll save you £100 on some iconic products
A Liz Earle advent calendar has arrived!
A Liz Earle advent calendar is available to buy now at Boots - priced at £75 but worth a huge £174.50.
With not long to go until August 2023 comes to an end, it's only a matter of time until the festive season begins to creep up on us.
And for those with an obsession with all things skincare, haircare and makeup, the start of December means something very exciting. Beauty advent calendar time!
It can be a difficult process trying to decide which beauty advent calendar to spend your money on, though. What with so many options on the market nowadays, it can seem overwhelming - and as lots of calendars packed with luxury products come with hefty price tags, it's important to spend your money on the one that's right for you.
There's lots of amazing makeup countdowns, fragrance advent calendars and luxurious options like the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar and Harrods beauty advent calendar - and even a Lovehoney sex toy advent calendar for those who fancy something even more thrilling than chocolate or beauty treats this December.
And for skincare fanatics who love Liz Earle, there's some fantastic news. Yep, the 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar is available at Boots now.
12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £75 | Boots
Packed with Liz Earle favourites from the Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser to the Smooth and Glow Tonic, this bundle of skincare treats are the perfect Christmas countdown for botanical beauty fans - plus it's worth a staggering £174.50! Available to buy now from the Boots website.
For £75, Liz Earle lovers can get their hands on a 12-day Christmas countdown, gorgeously packaged in a deep mauve box with intricate floral designs.
Hidden inside is an array of 12 Liz Earle skincare favourites, with both full-sized products and minis, worth £174.50 - saving you almost £100 on the stash of skincare.
The 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar can be ordered from the Boots website now, ensuring you have a box of botanical delights to begin opening every other morning in the lead up to Christmas starting from the beginning of December.
Of course, cult classics like the Liz Earle Hot Cloth Cleanser are included in the collection, along with exfoliating and reviving toners, nourishing hand creams, a hydrating face mask and even retinol - plus more!
What's in the Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2023?
Inside the 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar you'll find:
- Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser
- Cleanse & Glow™ Transforming Gel Cleanser (Full Size)
- Smooth & Glow™ Exfoliating Tonic
- Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash (Full Size)
- Orange Flower Hand Repair
- Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic
- Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion
- Superskin™ Alt-Retinol Booster (Full Size)
- Skin Repair™ Hydrating Night Cream
- Skin Repair™ Light Cream
- Warm Cedarwood & Frankincense Hand Cream
- Hydrating Cream Mask (Full Size)
- 1 Pure Cotton Cloth
