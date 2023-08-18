A Liz Earle advent calendar has landed at Boots - and it'll save you £100 on some iconic products

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A Liz Earle advent calendar is available to buy now at Boots - priced at £75 but worth a huge £174.50.

With not long to go until August 2023 comes to an end, it's only a matter of time until the festive season begins to creep up on us.

And for those with an obsession with all things skincare, haircare and makeup, the start of December means something very exciting. Beauty advent calendar time!

It can be a difficult process trying to decide which beauty advent calendar to spend your money on, though. What with so many options on the market nowadays, it can seem overwhelming - and as lots of calendars packed with luxury products come with hefty price tags, it's important to spend your money on the one that's right for you.

There's lots of amazing makeup countdowns, fragrance advent calendars and luxurious options like the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar and Harrods beauty advent calendar - and even a Lovehoney sex toy advent calendar for those who fancy something even more thrilling than chocolate or beauty treats this December.

And for skincare fanatics who love Liz Earle, there's some fantastic news. Yep, the 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar is available at Boots now.

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £75 | Boots Packed with Liz Earle favourites from the Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser to the Smooth and Glow Tonic, this bundle of skincare treats are the perfect Christmas countdown for botanical beauty fans - plus it's worth a staggering £174.50! Available to buy now from the Boots website.

(Image credit: Boots)

For £75, Liz Earle lovers can get their hands on a 12-day Christmas countdown, gorgeously packaged in a deep mauve box with intricate floral designs.

Hidden inside is an array of 12 Liz Earle skincare favourites, with both full-sized products and minis, worth £174.50 - saving you almost £100 on the stash of skincare.

(Image credit: Liz Earle)

The 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar can be ordered from the Boots website now, ensuring you have a box of botanical delights to begin opening every other morning in the lead up to Christmas starting from the beginning of December.

Of course, cult classics like the Liz Earle Hot Cloth Cleanser are included in the collection, along with exfoliating and reviving toners, nourishing hand creams, a hydrating face mask and even retinol - plus more!

What's in the Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2023?

Inside the 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar you'll find: