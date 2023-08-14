The Lovehoney advent calendars are here! Save over £250 on sex toys, vibrators and more

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It may only be August but when it comes to the Lovehoney advent calendar 2023, there's no such thing as too early. The brand has announced three exciting toy, game, and accessory-filled calendars for this year, with two available to buy already.

There's the Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar (£150), which includes the Womanizer Classic 2 vibrator (worth £119 by itself); the Lovehoney Rose 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar (£100), featuring the viral rose sex toy and other accessories worth over £200; and the Lovehoney Romance Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar (£100), which isn't yet available but includes 12 orgasmic options worth over £200 as well.

Lovehoney is famous for creating some of the best sex toys around and the seasonal advent calendar is an excellent way for both vibrator connoisseurs and newfound fans to add to their collection, with three exciting options for 2023. Here's everything you need to know about what's included, where to buy, and when to shop.

What's in the Lovehoney Advent Calendar 2023?

The Lovehoney advent calendars feature a huge selection of thrilling vibrators, sex toys, some of the best sex games, and accessories. If you were to buy each of the products individually (even in the brand's seasonal sales), you'd be spending well into the £100s. This is the chance to score some of the brand's own best sellers and unique collaboration products at a fraction of the price.

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar - £150 This collaboration calendar with Womanizer is designed for couples and is worth an impressive £425+ in total, with a full month of treats to enjoy. Behind the doors, you'll find a Womanizer Classic 2 - a great clitoral vibrator - worth £119.99 alone, along with the newly-released Lovehoney Mini Wand vibrator (£34.99), the Glow Up Bullet Vibrator (£24.99) that can be used alongside six other products within the calendar, and 21 other exciting products.

Lovehoney Rose 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar - £100 The Rose sex toy is a vibrator that went viral last year on social media for all the right reasons, so we're thrilled to see the bestselling product included in this new 12-day advent calendar, featuring products normally worth over £200. Of course, the Lovehoney Rose vibrator (£54.99) is the pick of the bunch but you'll also find a Crystal Butt Plug (£22.99) with a ruby red jewel-tipped base, and a versatile bullet vibrator (£24.99), nipple clamps, dice, and other toys and accessories.

When is the Lovehoney Advent Calendar available?

Two Lovehoney advent calendars launched on August 14. The Lovehoney x Womanizer advent calendar and the Rose will be available on the brand's website from now until Christmas - or at least until they sell out. The third calendar, a 12-day Lovehoney Romance Calendar for couples, will be released later this year on October 1 2023.

To shop the Lovehoney advent calendar 2023, head straight to the website. Alternatively, you can buy the Lovehoney x Womanizer calendar on Amazon.