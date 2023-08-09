You can order the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 now - worth over £1k with Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley and more
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is available to pre-order and it looks epic
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is available to pre-order now and it looks like a corker!
While the festive season may feel like a lifetime away in the midst of August, it seems that December rolls around in the blink of an eye every year.
And while, for most lovers of the Christmas season, it's December 25th that's the long-awaited day - for beauty lovers it's the start of the month, all thanks to the thrill of opening that first door of a beauty advent calendar.
If leaping out of your Christmas bedding each morning in the lead up to Christmas to eagerly discover what's behind the next door of your beauty countdown, you'll likely want to hear the big news that the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is available to pre-order already!
Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, £250 worth £1,117 | Pre-Order Now
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 is available to pre-order now, ready to be sent to your door in September in preparation for the most wonderful time of the year.
While it can be super hard to choose which beauty advent to spend your money on, what with the likes of amazing makeup countdowns, fragrance advents and super premium picks like the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar, the Harrods one might just sway you if a touch of luxury is what you're after.
How much is the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 and when is it out?
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is priced at £250 but contains a staggering £1,173 worth of beauty treats from high end brands - so it's certainly a 'treat yourself' kind of purchase.
The ultra elite 25-day countdown calendar is available to pre-order from the Harrods website now and is estimated to be dispatched from September 1st, meaning you should get your hands on the calendar way before Christmas if you order now.
What's in the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 has 25 doors with a range of incredible products from an array of huge name beauty brands hidden within the elegant Harrods green box.
There's a fusion of some of the best-selling skincare, makeup and haircare on the market, with five full-sized products in the mix and huge names like Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, Sunday Riley, Bobbi Brown and Elemis making an appearance.
Inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 you'll find:
- Decree - Treat Tincture (30ml)
- Champo - Pitta Growth Serum (30ml)
- Kylie - High Gloss Crystal (Full Size)
- Bobbi Brown - Pot Rouge in Powder Pink (Full Size)
- EviDenS de Beauté- The Night Recovery Solution (30ml)
- Christophe Robin - Purifying Scrub (75ml)
- ReVive - ReVive Masque Des Yeux Instant Eye Mask (Single)
- Eve Lom- Iconic Original Balm Cleanser (30ml)
- Charlotte Tilbury - Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara (Travel Size)
- Laura Mercier - Caviar Stick in Rose Gold (Full Size)
- Acqua di Parma - Colonia Shower Gel (75ml)
- NARS - Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl (Full Size)
- Living Proof - Advanced Dry Shampoo (Full Size)
- Sunday Riley - CEO Oil (15ml)
- Gisou - Shampoo and Conditioner (Travel Size)
- Aromatherapy Associates - De-Stress Muscle Bath And Shower Oil (55ml)
- Floraiku - Between Two Trees Eau De Parfum (10ml)
- Rodial - DB Eye Gel (15ml)
- 111Skin - Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence (30ml)
- Dr. Barbara Sturm. - Hyaluronic Serum (10ml)
- Augustinus Bader - Rich Cream (15ml)
- Dermalogica – Precleanse (30ml)
- Elemis - Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix (30ml)
- REN - AHA Tonic (250ml)
- Bio Effect - EGF Serum (15ml)
