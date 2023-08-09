You can order the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 now - worth over £1k with Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley and more

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is available to pre-order now and it looks like a corker!

While the festive season may feel like a lifetime away in the midst of August, it seems that December rolls around in the blink of an eye every year.

And while, for most lovers of the Christmas season, it's December 25th that's the long-awaited day - for beauty lovers it's the start of the month, all thanks to the thrill of opening that first door of a beauty advent calendar.

If leaping out of your Christmas bedding each morning in the lead up to Christmas to eagerly discover what's behind the next door of your beauty countdown, you'll likely want to hear the big news that the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is available to pre-order already!

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, £250 worth £1,117 | Pre-Order Now The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 is available to pre-order now, ready to be sent to your door in September in preparation for the most wonderful time of the year.

(Image credit: Harrods)

While it can be super hard to choose which beauty advent to spend your money on, what with the likes of amazing makeup countdowns, fragrance advents and super premium picks like the Liberty London 2023 advent calendar, the Harrods one might just sway you if a touch of luxury is what you're after.

How much is the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 and when is it out?

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is priced at £250 but contains a staggering £1,173 worth of beauty treats from high end brands - so it's certainly a 'treat yourself' kind of purchase.

The ultra elite 25-day countdown calendar is available to pre-order from the Harrods website now and is estimated to be dispatched from September 1st, meaning you should get your hands on the calendar way before Christmas if you order now.

(Image credit: Harrods)

What's in the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 has 25 doors with a range of incredible products from an array of huge name beauty brands hidden within the elegant Harrods green box.

There's a fusion of some of the best-selling skincare, makeup and haircare on the market, with five full-sized products in the mix and huge names like Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, Sunday Riley, Bobbi Brown and Elemis making an appearance.

Inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 you'll find: