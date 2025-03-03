We weren't sold on animal print nails until we saw these 8 stylish designs

Seemingly, it's not just our wardrobes that are taking inspiration from the animal kingdom this season but our manicures too - with animal print nails proving to be a must-have.

We really should have seen it coming, especially after the 2025 nail trends hinted at a rise in statement and individualistic designs. Not to mention the resurgence of leopard print in the fashion world. Before we lose the subtle nail lovers among us, we do concede that animal print isn't for everyone. But we also think it gets an unfairly bad rap in manicure form. Fur-inspired patterns can look very stylish (just as they can on clothing) when done in the right way.

To that end, we've found eight animalistic manicures that do just that, offering a chic and versatile look - many of which also feature a few of our other favourite trends, from short nails to French tips.

8 animal print nails that do bold in a chic and versatile way

While animal print designs can be a tad contentious, manicures with spots and stripes can look very elevated and are even regarded by some as timeless designs. Take leopard print nails, for instance, or 2024's favourite tortoiseshell nails. Both patterns can be executed in very stylish ways, the key is not to overdo it - unless, of course, you're partial to bold colours and statement nail art.

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

When married with neutral nails, for instance, or beige nails, leopard print can look right at home. A French tip nail look can also help tone things down, allowing the print to be more of an accent. All in all, there are ways to achieve a very luxe-looking animal print manicure - speaking from experience.

Our approach to animal print nails

For our beauty team's Christmas nails, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim embraced the rise of animal print with this chic tiger-stripe manicure. She opted for a milky pink base colour, to offset the bolder pattern, while the tiger print was finished in a gold glitter.

(Image credit: Future)

The choice of short, square nails also brings an element of subtlety to this design, which we love. While this was, of course, Fiona's festive manicure of choice, the look will also work for any party - or just when you're in the mood to zhush up your block nail colours.

Recreate Fiona's look... OPI Nail Lacquer in shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 OPI's Bubble Bath is one of the most popular sheer nail polishes on the market and is perfect for your base coat. Nails.INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Shade Show Up In Shoreditch View at Amazon RRP: £8 For the tiger pattern, this gold metallic polish is a must-have - but we also recommend investing in a nail art brush for added precision.

Our animal print nail essentials

Though we recommend reserving these intricate designs for the skilful hands of your nail tech, if you're determined to give yourself an animal print manicure at home, you'll need to invest in a thin nail detailing brush. A selection of neutral shades - like brown, nude and cream - will also come in handy, as will a clear, glossy top coat - to seal in your design and add a professional sheen.

Nails.INC Keep It Tonal Quad View at Amazon RRP: £22 To create a neutral leopard print or tortoiseshell look, this set has everything you need. It features four tonal shades, including a dark brown and muted taupe. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Like It Loud View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 A timeless black nail polish will also come in handy if you plan to replicate the designs below. Beetles Nail Art Brushes Set View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 The set includes six detailing brushes, two of which feature a dotting tool on the other end, to create intricate and stylish designs - be it a minimalistic cow print or a precise leopard look.

1. Tortoiseshell nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Tortoiseshell nails topped the trends last year, and their popularity has yet to ebb. Much like all our favourite tortoiseshell accessories, this look really adds an element of timeless luxury. It feels sophisticated and not at all cartoonish like some animal print designs, thanks to its soft marbled look.

2. Leopard Print French tips

A post shared by Mollie (@xnailsbymol) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, French tip nail designs are a good way to tone down a nail design, even where leopard print is concerned. Pairing the beige and black spotted pattern with a sheer pink base coat also makes the look feel very refined and simple.

3. Cow print French tips with gold foil

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

A touch of gold foil can work wonders when you're trying to achieve an expensive-looking manicure, and we love the way it's been used to complement this cow print Frenchie. Again, the base colour is a sheer, milky nude, which helps to offset the bolder tip.

4. Realistic cow print nails

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

A risk with an animal print manicure is the design turning out quite cartoonish, which can make the look feel a bit tacky. This realistic iteration on the other hand, is so elevated. Ideal for those who favour a more minimalistic wardrobe and thus want their nails to add a pop of interest. Of course, this design is probably one to leave to the experts, but by all means, try to master this intricate look.

5. Tortoiseshell and red nails

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

Pairing an animal print design with a timeless colour is a surefire way to achieve a chic and modern-looking manicure. Take this tortoiseshell and red nail combo. We especially love the choice of almond nails here.

6. Leopard print and burgundy nails

A post shared by Sarah O’Nails (@_sarahonails) A photo posted by on

Here, we have another example of pairing an animal print accent with a classic nail colour. Burgundy nails are a 2025 trend in their own right, so it only makes sense to combine the two.

7. Sheer cow print nails

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

If you're a fan of minimalistic, nude nails but still want to embrace this trend, a sheer base with monochromatic cow print detailing offers the best of both worlds. This look is surprisingly versatile and easy to recreate with a dotting tool - like this Mylee one (at Amazon).

8. Micro leopard print nails

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

Now, for those who have been loving the leopard leggings and jeans that have been topping the fashion trends, why not match your manicure to them? The design is simple enough to recreate at home, and the neutral tones make it surprisingly wearable (much like your favourite leopard print trousers).