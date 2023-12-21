Coggles discount codes for December 2023

FAQs

Does Coggles offer free delivery? Yes. At Coggles, all orders over £200 are free of charge and will take 2-3 working days to arrive. If you’re after a more speedy delivery option, you can choose next-day delivery which is free on all orders over £400.

Does Coggles offer Click & Collect? Yes. If you’d prefer to collect your Coggles order from a collection point, you can opt for Click & Collect which is free on all orders over £200.

What payment methods are available at Coggles? At Coggles, several payment methods are available, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, and PayPal.

What is the returns policy at Coggles? Coggles has a 28-day returns policy. This means you’ll have up to 28 days after your original purchase date to return your order. To create a return, head to the returns section on the Coggles website. Please note that all items must be returned in their original, unused condition to be eligible for a full refund.

Does Coggles offer free returns? No, at Coggles the cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility and will cost £2.99 per return.

Hints and tips

Student Discount: Make the most of the Coggles student discount if you’re a student looking for ways to save on your next purchase. Simply verify your student status through Student Beans or UNiDAYS and enjoy your discount.

Key Worker Discount: Enjoy up to 20% off your next purchase with the Coggles key worker discount. Simply verify your key worker status through the Coggles website and enjoy your money off.

Coggles App: Download the free Coggles app from your app store to enjoy a stress-free shopping experience. You’ll be able to discover and shop for all of your fashion favourites with as little as a click of a button and keep track of sales and discounts, all from the comfort of your own home.

Sales: Check out the Coggles sale section on their website for the best ways to save on your next purchase. Coggles have regular sales where you can enjoy as much as 50% off future purchases. From leather trousers and puffer jackets to loafers, sweatshirts, Chelsea boots and more, don’t miss out on their discounts.

Gift Guide: Make someone’s day extra special when you check out the Coggles gift guide section on their website. From gifts for her, for him, and gifts under £100, you’ll find something just right for your recipient with ease. Whether it’s a pair of classic, white trainers, or a leather tote bag to accessorise with, Coggles has got you covered.

How to Use Your Coggles Discount Code

Spoil yourself at Coggles guilt-free when you use one of our handy discount codes. Check out our available Coggles discount codes to find a code that will suit your needs. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Coggles website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Coggles website to be redirected to the checkout page. Enter your preferred discount code in the discount box which is located below your basket summary. Make sure to click the ‘Apply’ button to enjoy your savings. Proceed to the checkout stage and check that your discount code has been applied.

How do we source voucher codes and deals?

We have an expert deals team who dedicate their working hours to finding discount codes, sales, and other great offers to help you save money. They work with affiliate networks and search the web high and low for the best deals around. Once they’ve tested the codes, they add the offers to the brand page for you to redeem.

We also have a partnership team that builds relationships with our brands, negotiating exclusive discount codes (which will be the best offer currently on the market), that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Once they secure an exclusive code, the deals team then add them to the brand page.

Finally, our editorial team provide additional information on each brand, the FAQs provide much-needed answers to your questions and our Hints & Tips give you advice on alternative ways to save money when there isn’t a discount code available.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We manually test our codes regularly and include all terms and conditions to help prevent listing codes that don’t work. However, although our promo codes are tested regularly, sometimes a code will expire or the offer details will change without our knowledge. If this happens, feel free to contact us and let us know by emailing vouchers.womanandhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

Our business model works by commission, so when you click one of our offers and then make a purchase on the brand’s website, we get a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent as our offers have helped connect you with the brand.

The way we do this is by dropping a cookie! When you click one of our links, a unique identifier is added that lets the brand know that you’ve come from Woman & Home vouchers, and that’s how we manage to keep these vouchers free to use!