Cold hands while working from home? Cosy wrist warmers are my winter secret
Working from home during a cold snap left my hands constantly freezing – until I started wearing wrist warmers. They’re lightweight, practical and make a world of difference at my desk.
Dragging yourself back to work in January is never easy. Add a cold snap sweeping across the UK, and sitting at my desk has suddenly become almost unbearable, as my hands are like blocks of ice. Even working from home with the heating on, my fingers have been uncomfortably chilly, making simple tasks like typing or writing feel genuinely uncomfortable.
I suddenly remembered that I owned a pair of cosy Seasalt fingerless mittens, so I dug them out last week as temperatures began to plummet – and I’m honestly amazed at the difference they’ve made. Wrist warmers are one of those winter capsule wardrobe staples that you can easily forget exist, but then wonder how you ever managed without.
Mine are soft, lightweight and warm without feeling bulky, which means I can wear them all day long at my desk. They keep my hands comfortable while still allowing me to type, use a mouse, make a cup of tea, or even pop on a quick wash load. They’re much less restrictive than gloves, easy to layer with knitwear, and come in a range of colours and patterns, so it's easy to find a pair that feels both practical and wearable.
My exact Seasalt wrist warmers are no longer available to buy, as they were a Christmas gift from years ago. Happily, there are plenty of similar options available that look just as cosy and should do the trick. Below are a few of my favourites...
If you’re also struggling with cold hands while working from home, wrist warmers are a surprisingly easy solution to try. I never realised how much a cold snap could distract me while working from home – until I dug out my wrist warmers. They’re such an easy way to keep my hands and wrists cosy without restricting my movement or leaving me bundled up in too many layers. I've found I can type, write, and use my mouse all day, but my fingers stay wonderfully warm.
I’ve found Seasalt’s versions particularly comfortable thanks to their soft fabric and snug fit, and they’re easy to forget you’re even wearing – which really matters when you're sitting at a desk for hours at a time.
Shop wrist warmers
These green marl knitted wrist warmers are made from soft, stretchy ribbed fabric and the fingerless design won't interfere with your work – or your coffee cup. Pair them with the matching knitted beanie hat for extra warmth and a stylish finishing touch.
If, like me, you're tired of cranking up the heating or making endless cups of tea just to warm up frozen fingers, wrist warmers are a small winter essential that make cold snaps feel far more manageable. For me, they're as necessary as my favourite cashmere socks and cosy slippers for the ultimate winter wardrobe when I'm working from home.
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.
