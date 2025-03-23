Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 24th - 30th March 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 24th - 30th March 2025 , from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 24th - 30th March 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The New Moon in Aries at the end of March helps you set goals for the rest of the year. Enjoy this new beginning by embracing change and thinking big." Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s solar eclipse is in Aries, and it opens a brand new, sparkling chapter. Don’t be confused. What is happening now is going to change your life for the better." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Mix up your routine! Perhaps try a different route to work, pick up an old, creative hobby again. By making a simple, small change you will soon feel more energised." Sally Trotman

"If you like the unusual and the unexpected, then you are going to love this week’s events. They are off the grid. Eye-popping. And somewhat confusing. Keep your options open." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Do more of what you love. Review the resolutions you made at the beginning of 2025. Are you heading towards your most important goals or do you need to refocus?" Sally Trotman

"When the rug keeps being pulled out from under you, learn to dance on a flying carpet. Sage advice for a period in which life is ever so slightly bonkers." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With Mars moving forward in Cancer again you feel motivated to start a work project or different exercise regime. Make the most of this energy by taking a confident step." Sally Trotman

"Some people love to keep you guessing, and maybe you’re one of them. Keep your own council and don’t be pressured into making a decision until you’re good and ready." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your energy and enthusiasm motivate others. Your positive approach to life also helps you attract the best opportunities. Keep an open mind as to what your next step might be." Sally Trotman

"Events most likely won’t run to schedule and, if you’re travelling, anything goes. Or rather, not quite everything goes. It’s stop-start all the way. Something of a metaphor for life." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You love to be of service to others. Go where you feel you most need to shine your light and don’t be afraid to share your gifts with the world." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought you had seen absolutely everything, something comes along and completely confounds you. That said, there is nothing to say you won’t actually love what happens though." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Prioritise self-care by treating yourself to a massage, a long soak in the bath, or spend time outside in nature. When you look after yourself others will follow your example." Sally Trotman

"New beginnings are in your stars. It’s the perfect time to marry or amp a romance up. What it’s not, is the moment to question your heart. It knows." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re on the crest of a wave, so make the most of this upbeat energy. Prioritise only the most important tasks, knowing you are more than capable of achieving them." Sally Trotman

"He said, she said. You know the story. There are two sides, so do your best not to cause offence. Agree to disagree. Better still, defer a decision until later." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If you’ve been concerned about finances, change your mindset and focus on all the abundance you currently have. The more you give thanks for this, the more this will grow." Sally Trotman

"Go with the moment. This is usually your style, but so much may depend on a situation working out just right, you’ve got yourself in a tight little knot. Relax." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"This is a time of letting go. You know what’s no longer serving you, so courageously move towards the things that are more in alignment with who you truly are." Sally Trotman

"Dotting every I and crossing all the Ts isn’t going to work in this astro-climate. See a situation as an impressionist would. No hard lines and lots of pastel shades." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Moon in Aquarius on 25 March helps you gain perspective on something that’s been causing you some stress lately. By stepping back and reevaluating your position, clarity is gained." Sally Trotman

"Mysteries and uncertainties have to be lived with for the moment, as people aren’t ready to give you their answers or they simply don’t know. Time is in your favour." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Venus returning on 28 March, it’s time to review your finances and closest relationships. Are you valuing yourself in these areas and what changes do you need to make?" Sally Trotman