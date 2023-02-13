Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday February 13 - Sunday February 19

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday February 13 - Sunday February 19

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Life can be a constant juggling act. Step away from your busy life for an hour when a family member asks for help." Sally Morgan

"Aries are go-getters, but for now you should wait and see what others have to offer. If you don’t like it or it’s not enough, tell them you’ll consider it." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You may feel your energy evaporating. If so, it’s time to plan some exciting events and pamper yourself. Ask a friend for advice." Sally Morgan

"It’s all about the reality. Promises, dreams, vistas of the future, none of it matters right now unless there are resources to back it and a solid plan in place." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"It’s all about the reality. Promises, dreams, vistas of the future, none of it matters right now unless there are resources to back it and a solid plan in place." Sally Morgan

"Neptune can inspire romance and out-of-this-world experiences, but it can also bring you down to earth with a bump. Something may well have got lost in translation." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You have a strong intuitive side you are considering nurturing. There are online courses to help you understand what you’re sensing and experiencing." Sally Morgan

"When you want something badly enough, you’ll go as far as you can to get it. There’s a limit to how far that is, though. This week’s about creating boundaries." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Accept any invitations to enjoy yourself, meet with friends online and cook for family. A close companion gets your imagination whirring with anticipation." Sally Morgan

"You’re about to discover if your hopes have been fulfilled or fallen short of the mark. Either way, you’ll know where you go from here, and that’s a good thing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"An online gathering might turn into a bit of a party, so make sure you’re in the mood for some fun and laughter." Sally Morgan

"There is magic in the air and also a lot of moonshine. Unless you have got an iron-clad guarantee that someone or something is genuine, then bide your time." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"A change of scenery will do you good while your ruling planet’s in Aquarius. Invite a friend along, you’ll have a wonderful time." Sally Morgan

"Jupiter has only just begun to deliver its promise, so whatever the week brings in the way of breakthroughs and success stories, the best may still be yet to come.." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Following a deep clean of your home, make some time to sell anything you no longer use to free up some cupboard space." Sally Morgan

"You should be able to resolve a situation, although you may not feel as happy as you thought you would. Give it time. You can’t see the full picture yet." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"A fun film night calls during Jupiter’s direct motion. Don't forget the popcorn and a warm blanket as you enjoy the on-screen action." Sally Morgan

"It’s never easy making a choice under pressure, but, if you’re honest, you have been going this way and that about a situation for a while. Go with your gut." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You’re always rushing around, leaving limited time to socialise. Say no to extra demands and reserve your free time for family and friends." Sally Morgan

"If you’re ready to sign on the dotted line, do so with confidence. If you’re not, there’s a chance you’ll never be ready. The hard decision is the best decision." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"An opportunity’s coming, but you never feel like you’re an expert in any field. It’s because your search for knowledge is so vast." Sally Morgan

"The plus factor about these stars is what’s set in stone will stand the test of the time. The downside is you may not feel like jumping with joy." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Planning and preparation’s top priority this week. It’s time to check in with colleagues and arrange a night out. Good news travels quickly!" Sally Morgan