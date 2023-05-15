Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for May 15 - May 21, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 15 - May 21, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon is in your sign on the 16, helping you realize what you really want. Take the lead. Others will follow in time, so step up to the challenge." Sally Trotman

"You could be embarking on a new project or maybe finding the funds to cover a costly enterprise. Half-way efforts are never the Aries way. Go in all guns blazing." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On May 18, thanks to the Moon in Taurus, you will find the courage to stand your ground on an important matter. Be clear about your boundaries, and don't waiver." Sally Trotman

"Mighty Jupiter enters your sign, adding to your bank of happiness. Time to make the absolute most of your opportunities, no matter how they appear or who brings them in." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As the Sun moves into Gemini on May 20, it ushers in an exciting, new beginning for you. Your energy will increase over the next few days, opening new doors." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be tempted to speak the unvarnished truth, as it could come back to bite you down the line. On Sunday, the Sun enters your sign bringing warmth and enlightenment." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"This week, take time out to reflect on the year so far. Venus is in your sign now, helping you to focus on work goals, and improving your closest relationships." Sally Trotman

"You can get a long way on your own, but with teamwork you’ll get a whole lot further. Set differences aside and work towards a shared goal. Make that call." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"When Mars arrives on May 21, it makes for a very positive and energetic time. So, take a deep breath, be bold, and be brave. Let your light shine brightly!" Sally Trotman

"Digging your heels in won’t work at all. So, aim to compromise and try to walk a proverbial mile in someone else’s shoes. The important thing is the end game." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"This is a quieter time for you. Spend time doing what relaxes you. You’re a loyal and supportive friend. There may be someone in need who asks for your help." Sally Trotman

"Taking flight has more than one meaning. You could be jetting off to distant parts or bidding sayonara to someone or maybe something. Whatever you do, do it full on." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With the Sun in a fellow air sign, this brings fresh energy to friendships and romance. Say yes to all social invitations and be open to making new, important connections." Sally Trotman

"You won’t be able to do the Libran dither in this astro climate. It’s yes or no, all or nothing. More importantly, it is time to open a brand new chapter." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Now the Full Moon in your sign has passed, make the most of this calm energy. You may have let go of something important, but made space for the new." Sally Trotman

"Jupiter’s arrival in the relationship zone is very good news for you. Over the coming months, there will be overall improvements, especially in regard to your love life. Exciting!" Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the Full Moon moving into Sagittarius early next month, luck’s on your side. Take a leap of faith. Start a new project, and have that conversation. It’ll be worth it!" Sally Trotman

"Going in where angels fear to tread is not a good plan right now. Wait and see what other people do before making up your mind. Be safe, not sorry." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Grounded and practical, others rely on you, sometimes a little too much. So, find yourself some breathing space this week and then do something fun with someone you love dearly." Sally Trotman

"Bringing something beautiful into being takes effort, but worth it. Now is not the time to count the cost, but to give your all, especially to a labor of love." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Take your time making an important decision. Once you’ve looked at all the various options, try to find a balance between your heart and head. When you’re ready, take action." Sally Trotman

"Reaching conclusions and making moves in the wake of them is best done under stars like these. There can be no going back. But why would you want to, anyway." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Always the dreamer, it is now time to get serious about your goals. Make a practical plan and then take a big step towards fulfilling your most important, cherished dream!" Sally Trotman