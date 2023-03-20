Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for March 20 - March 26, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, March 20 - March 26, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Do your research while the Sun is in your sign. You tend to charge ahead, but consider all options before making a move." Sally Morgan

"Talk about a new beginning. Success and good fortune might not drop out of the sky, but if you make an ambitious move you should get the result you desire." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Security’s a priority, you devote yourself to providing a comfortable, safe family home. You may find something online that creates a relaxing mood." Sally Morgan

"Everything changes, fact. You might want to play it safe, but these current influences favour courage and confidence. So, don’t let this boat of opportunity sail out of your sight." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Treat yourself this week. Also, get creative with clothing for an upcoming family party. A child needs help with a fancy dress costume." Sally Morgan

"At last, Mars gets off your case, leaving you to regroup and consider your next move. This is not a time for small gestures, though. Go big or go home." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Set aside time for self-care this week by making the most of relaxing, staying off social media and enjoying a long bubble bath." Sally Morgan

"Caution may be your usual byword, but the time has come to show certain people what you’re made of. Why would you let someone else claim what you so deserve?" Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’ll receive a special gift that will mean so much to you. A family chat will be the perfect ending to an accomplishment." Sally Morgan

"If you feel the earth shifting beneath your feet at the minute, that will be Pluto moving into the zone of relating. A connection you make now could prove life-changing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Your ruling planet is in direct motion, nurturing your emotional fitness and well-being and ensuring you feel well-rounded and ready to succeed." Sally Morgan

"Spring has sprung. That means new influences are coming into being, and anything covered in mothballs needs to be binned. Some things, of course, you may have no choice about." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Venus is influenced by your fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to help others. An inspirational quote you hear could speed up your progress." Sally Morgan

"This is the perfect time to make or receive a proposal. Relationships formed now should grow and prosper unless you do the Libran dither. So, deep breath and be decisive." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You inspire others with your humor and musical talents. Review your options before making a decision and enjoy getting to know new people." Sally Morgan

"The sparks are flying right now. Hopefully, in a good way, otherwise, you run the risk of damaging a working or romantic relationship. Give someone the benefit of the doubt." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You’re feeling deeply sentimental and would go to the ends of the earth and back for your family if they asked you to." Sally Morgan

"You can’t turn a blind eye to a problem, but by parking it for a while, and doing something that makes your heart sing, you’ll be surprised how quickly solutions appear." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Cleanse your house with a sage smudge stick, releasing any stagnant energy. Doing so will help clear the air, making it feel lighter." Sally Morgan

"The old ways are not necessarily the best ways to move forward. If you’ve been nurturing thoughts of making a big change, nurture no more. Make your bid for independence." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A friend is something of an enigma. You uncover things slowly when they’re ready to talk, but it could be confusing. Trust your instincts." Sally Morgan

"Pluto enters Aquarius, helping you find the wherewithal to transform your life for the better. Trust your instincts. What may seem a coincidence is a sign of things to come." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"This week’s astral configuration encourages you to ask for financial advice. Pay attention to aspects that require a shake-up. Budget and plan ahead!" Sally Morgan