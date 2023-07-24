Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 24 - July 30, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, July 24 - July 30, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Know that synchronistic events are leading you to a new path, which, ultimately, will help you to feel more peaceful and fulfilled. Acknowledge the signs and move forward with faith." Sally Trotman

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"This is a time of personal growth for you, now Jupiter is in your sign for the next few months. Take the initiative, don’t be afraid to try something new." Sally Trotman

"You may not enjoy having change thrust upon you, but implementing change is very different. Now is the time to do what should’ve been done months, if not years, ago." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Adventure brings you abundance now. By moving out of your comfort zone and exploring pastures new, you will quickly feel your life shifting up a gear. Time to expect excitement!" Sally Trotman

"Going over old ground doesn’t have to slow you down. A love affair or something close to your heart is being hindered by a past event or a repeating pattern." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re always there with a listening ear for a friend in need. You may find someone who’s usually cool and collected and asks your advice. Don’t be misled by this exterior." Sally Trotman

"There is more than one way around an impasse. As valued as tried and tested policies are, a new and very different approach is actually advised. She who dares, wins." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Sun’s in your sign now for the next month, giving you extra sparkle and shine! Enjoy this positive energy by making new connections socially, and by getting extra creative." Sally Trotman

"Taking a break from a relationship could be the best thing for now or at least giving each other the opportunity to spend time pursuing different courses. Hard, but necessary." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"A little reserved at times, you prefer to stand back and observe before making any important decisions. Now you may feel braver and more motivated. Enjoy the change in pace." Sally Trotman

"Tempted as you may be to give a situation time to resolve itself, you’d be better taking action now. Believe the evidence of your own eyes and ears. Empower yourself." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Focus on good words and deeds to help create positive change. Instead of dwelling on the problem, find a solution. You’re adaptable and quite able to find a resolution now." Sally Trotman

"If your relationship’s in a rut or heading for the rocks, think of yourselves not as a couple, but as a team. This is a period of renewal and reunification." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in your sign in late July gives you the power to see deeply into your current situation. Truths will be revealed and you’re now able to make clear choices." Sally Trotman

"Once we get out from under Pluto, life will look sunnier. A situation that is refusing to budge will change in its own time. Some things just can’t be forced." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are naturally wise and understanding. Use these assets to help a close friend. You will be able to guide them to make necessary changes at the right moment." Sally Trotman

"Please keep reminding yourself that less is more, whether you fail to achieve what you hoped for in a negotiation or you have to opt for a scaled-down project." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On July 30 take inspired action to bring you a step closer to your dreams. By creating a practical plan, you’ll be able to achieve more than you can imagine." Sally Trotman

"Journeys take you back in time. A meeting with an ex, a trip somewhere full of memories, a reunion with friends. Whatever the reason, you’ll realise how much you’ve changed." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Remember the greatest treasure of all is inside you. You have the key to your destiny. So, why not make time to be quiet and listen to your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be surprised if you experience a sense of déjà vu about what happens this week. You may have been here before, but this time the outcome can be different." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you’re undecided on your direction in a particular area, know that the universe will help you to make the best choice. Tune in and know that you are guided." Sally Trotman