Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for February 20 - February 26, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, plenty of horoscopes for your specific inquiries, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, February 20 - February 26, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Enjoy some you-time to ensure you feel refreshed and up for the busy week ahead. A friend could have some amazing news." Sally Morgan

"From now until mid-March you have the equivalent of an angel perched on your shoulder helping you to achieve an important goal, even enabling a dream to finally come true." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Being at one with nature will make you feel happy and carefree, taking the weight off your shoulders. A partner will discuss saving money." Sally Morgan

"A good clear-out will have the effect of making you feel much lighter and brighter. A new and important phase is beginning, and remnants of the past need to go." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your big heart comes into play as your ruling planet’s under Pisces influence. Someone appeals to your better nature and seeks your advice." Sally Morgan

"No matter what they say, not all change is good and if you’ve been forced onto a new path by circumstances beyond your control, you now get to dictate terms." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Everyone wants to spend time with you because you have such a wicked sense of humour. It’s nice to feel needed and valued." Sally Morgan

"You could be off on your travels or making plans for later in the year. Regardless, there’s a focus on people and places at a distance, in a good way." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’re meant to be a mediator during Saturn’s direct thoughtfulness. You may change your mind about a long-held belief, making your dreams come true." Sally Morgan

"Any offers you receive now are worthy of serious consideration. The signs are extremely positive for new undertakings, especially if they involve money or love. In fact, why not both." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You always go above and beyond where family’s concerned. Do what you can for them and you’ll feel a warm glow of pride." Sally Morgan

"Whatever last week brought in the way of happy events or maybe some unwelcome discoveries, a new moon signals a brand new beginning. So, make a change and be empowered." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Small gestures make a big difference this week. A grandchild is looking forward to spending some quality time with you at the weekend." Sally Morgan

"Venus heads into the love zone now, so whatever happened or did not happen recently will soon be eclipsed by new and positive developments. Time to be open to offers." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Conversations could leave you scratching your head as the Sun moves through Pisces. You may feel inspired to branch out on your own." Sally Morgan

"A change in your thinking on a situation could mean a different outcome. So, if you’re currently nursing a grievance of any sort, there’s a fresh way to resolve it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"It’s a time of reunions, as old friends reach out. You may even discover part of your family tree is related to somebody famous." Sally Morgan

"You are the zodiac’s explorer, but sometimes there is an advantage in letting others check out the territory first. Try to allow people to reveal their hands before you do." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With the full moon in Virgo look inward at something that needs addressing. You focus on others’ needs, check in with yourself occasionally." Sally Morgan

"Getting things right at the root level is the way to ensure growth and prosperity. Something to think about, particularly in regard to the home, family and a future enterprise." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"When a friend reveals their feelings you may have to share some home truths yourself. You’re quite shy, but speaking up will help." Sally Morgan

"There could be a new deal on the table. Even if it’s not as good as you expected, it’s better than nothing. Know your worth, but also know your limits." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You may be thinking of creating more time for your family and also encouraging younger loved ones to follow their hopes and dreams." Sally Morgan