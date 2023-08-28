Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 28 August - 3 September 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, August 28 - September 3, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The moon in your sign on 2 September is a good time to channel your energy into starting a new exercise routine or beginning a fun project and personal transformation!" Sally Trotman

"Duty and responsibility may not sound like a lot of fun, but by doing what must be done, you’re going to score a lot of brownie points. September brings rewards." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On 4 September make sure you find the time to rest, relax and reflect. Pamper yourself, listen to calming music or even treat yourself to something nice. You deserve it." Sally Trotman

"You get a chance to go back over old ground and rethink an offer you may have turned down. It’s not too late to make a change or reopen negotiations." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You crave variety. It is also important for you to connect with new people often, so try a new activity this week to expand your tribe and develop fresh ideas." Sally Trotman

"It may feel like you’ve made the wrong decision or that you should have gotten out of a situation when you could. That’s not the case, as time will tell." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"What motivates you most? Focus on this and spend more time on this now. Push out of your shell a little and explore some new terrain to create a shift." Sally Trotman

"Coming back often seems quicker than going, but travel is now on a planetary go-slow and detours and delays are to be expected right now. Take no chances or shortcuts." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Be a brave lion and really go for what you want! With Venus moving directly on 4 September, step forward with courage. There will be a much better flow now." Sally Trotman

"On the plus side, a sale could go through and an agreement could be signed and sealed but, on the minus side a simmering financial issue could reach the bubble." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With Mercury still retrograde in your sign, order and routine may be replaced with chaos! So, consider what is most important to you and try to stick to your plan." Sally Trotman

"It may not be possible to reverse a decision now, but things could well change in the future. Leave the door open and in the coming weeks explore new options." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You crave peace and avoid confrontation. However, now is a very good time to stand up for what you believe in. It will build your confidence to put yourself first." Sally Trotman

"Little things get a lot bigger under a full moon. Something to bear in mind mid-week should a situation not go quite according to plan. There’s a reason for everything..." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Are you feeling in need of a change of scenery? If so, then now would be good to book a trip to a new destination to help change your perspective." Sally Trotman

"It may be tempting to pull the plug on a situation or to speak your mind, but there’s a good chance you’ll regret your hasty actions. Take the high road." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"This is your chance to make a difference. If you have been working on an idea for sometime, then this is your moment to dive in and make it happen." Sally Trotman

"Thursday’s full moon shines a light on what’s out of whack in your life. Extremes are never good for the celestial Archer and it’s time to get back in balance." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Usually conservative and a little risk averse, you may surprise yourself by doing something you wouldn't normally even dare contemplate. It will work in your favour, so go for it!" Sally Trotman

"The longer it takes to achieve something, the more you’ll appreciate it. You are in a holding pattern at present, and delays must simply be borne. It’s not remotely personal." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Innovative and original, you may be called on to use these skills now. Embrace the opportunity. Anything that gives you the chance to be more creative is great for you!" Sally Trotman

"With so many planets in retrograde, it may seem as though you’re in limbo. This trend will change in two weeks and what is currently stalled will start to move. " Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are drawn to the unusual and mystical. So, why not explore these avenues more now and go deeper in your understanding of the unseen. Your inner wisdom is developing." Sally Trotman