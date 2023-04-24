Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for April 24 - April 30, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, April 24 - April 30, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Jupiter is helping you to think big, be bold and go for it! You have two more weeks of this planet in your sign, so make the most of it." Sally Trotman

"Arians are normally fearless, but if you’re feeling a little shy at the minute, then obey your instincts. There are uncertainties regarding more than one situation. Keep a low profile." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Sun is in your sign right now, shining the light on your many talents. So, make the most of this positive energy, especially when it comes to your work." Sally Trotman

"The period between two eclipses is delicate. You don’t have control of the ball, even if you think you do, and you’re better waiting until you have an iron-clad confirmation." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Are you feeling the blessings of Venus being in your sign yet? If not, then it’s time to shift your perception and focus on all the blessings in your life." Sally Trotman

"Stealth is your best strategy right now. Watch other people, take note and be open. It may take three weeks before you have facts at your disposal. So, be patient." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mars is in your sign right now. This is a fiery, action-oriented, planet. Cancer is a water sign. Your energy levels may fluctuate. Tune in to what you need." Sally Trotman

"Tuesday and Wednesday put the Moon in your sign and you in a position of power. Choose these days to mount an offensive or issue a cry from the heart." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"If it isn't peaceful, then let it go. That is your mantra for this week. Whilst you need to stand your ground, it is not worth sacrificing your inner peace." Sally Trotman

"This is not the best time to push your agenda. You could face some opposition, whether from competitors or events over which you have no control. Play the long game." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Moon in your sign on April 30 ensure you spend time outside in nature on this date, slowing down, and reflecting on your goals for the month ahead." Sally Trotman

"This may not be the best time for travel, so leave plenty of time for journeys and make sure you have extra supplies of essentials. You’ll get there. Just slowly." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"This is a sociable week for you. Accept all invites and be open to new people coming into your life who will make a difference to you in some way." Sally Trotman

"There’s a reason for everything. A cliché, but that’s because it’s true, especially at this time. It may be difficult to see why things are the way they are. Trust." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Full Moon in your sign is approaching. A time to consider what’s working for you, and let go of the rest. Listen to your intuition. It never fails you." Sally Trotman

"You cannot rewind time, but you can try a completely different approach to resolving a problem you are mulling over. There is a way around a current impasse. Be creative." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Let others take the lead this week. Now is the time to slow the pace a little, and reflect on how far you have come. Make sure you reward yourself." Sally Trotman

"Changes in the workplace may not be permanent, so it's wise to keep your plans loose. Indeed, this is good advice across the board for the next couple of weeks." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"This is a great week to redecorate or revamp some area of your home. Really immerse yourself in it. This will lighten your energy and help you feel more grounded." Sally Trotman

"Eclipse periods have an aura of fate about them, which doesn’t mean you can’t do anything about what happens late April to early May. What counts is what you do next." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Take time this week to write down all of your ideas, dreams and goals. Also make a note about any challenges you are facing, as you will find a solution." Sally Trotman

"There is more than one route to your destination. Something you are going to discover in this week of roadblocks and twists and turns. Don’t leave home without your sat-nav." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are known to be a romantic dreamer, but this week your practical approach to life really pays off. So, be brave, stick with the plan and see it through!" Sally Trotman