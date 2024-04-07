Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 8th April - 15th April 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 8th April - 15th April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 8th April - 15th April 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Mercury currently retrograde in your sign you may well feel like you are not getting the recognition you need and deserve. However, be patient and let events unfold naturally." Sally Trotman

"A total solar eclipse in Aries is a portent of future success, if not immediate results. With love, money, work – take your pick – remember, from little acorns great things grow." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Being just two days away from the Sun moving into Taurus, this is a really good time for you to work towards one goal that is closest to your heart." Sally Trotman

"Seismic shifts are happening and they will have the effect of moving large obstacles in your path. You may not love it at the time, but will down the road." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Patience is a virtue, and right now it’s time for you to sit back and allow opportunities to find you. Take inspired action as it comes and then let go." Sally Trotman

"Seeds you planted months, maybe years ago, are about to bear fruit. Events have a lot to do with the outworking of karma and, more importantly, creation of the new." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Take time out to relax and to also start a gentle exercise regime. Tap into the uplifting energy of spring by walking in nature and feel your enthusiasm returning again." Sally Trotman

"A solar eclipse makes for the memory books, especially in regard to your career and also your material world. As always with eclipses, there’s an element of fate to events." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"If you have had a recent conflict with someone close to you, then try to see the other person’s point of view with compassion. This will cause a positive shift." Sally Trotman

"Incidents in distant places could well have quite an impact on your future plans. Likewise, journeys in miles as well as experience are going to change your outlook. Big time." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You have been busy taking care of everyone else’s needs, but now you need to stop and take care of yourself. Spend some time in quiet reflection to gain clarity." Sally Trotman

"That phrase – we live in interesting times – could have great meaning for you. Very little is happening by chance, it’s all in the cosmic design. Relax and let it be." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Follow whichever path brings you the most feeling of peace and tranquillity. This will become clearer as the month goes on, so for now choose to be still and grateful." Sally Trotman

"A total solar eclipse in the relationship zone starts a brilliant new chapter for life in general and your love life particularly. Forget the past. You’re entering a new country." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Think about what it is you most desire at present? With the Full Moon approaching in your sign at the end of this month, begin visualising what you really want!" Sally Trotman

"Even if you have no solid evidence things are about to change, you’re going to be feeling it. Follow your intuition. Prepare for what you believe will come to pass." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You’re on a roll currently, so keep focused on your target and have faith in your abilities. Your powerful sense of intuition takes you to where you need to be." Sally Trotman

"Don’t let the past hinder what could be a new, beautiful beginning. You may have to make a big effort, but it will be worth it. No sweat, no reward." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Perhaps it is time to step back from a certain situation that has been particularly challenging you. By taking a break you will return with an even more optimistic perspective." Sally Trotman

"Surprise news on the family front could make this a week to remember. And even without the surprises, this is a time to put family first and everything else second." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Have you noticed the various signs recently? If not, look out for feathers in unusual places and also repeated number patterns, because the universe is trying to communicate with you!" Sally Trotman

"It’s always good to get a new perspective on life and, with a solar eclipse on the horizon, you could have a whole different view on what and who counts." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Mars in your sign at the moment gives you a fresh sense of determination. So, set your sights high and go for what you truly want with clarity and confidence!" Sally Trotman